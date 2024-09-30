Reliability Engineer
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Reliability Engineer to join the MACH R&D team at HVDC in Ludvika. MACH is a modular advanced control system for control and protection functions. MACH R&D have approximately 380 employees developing electronics hardware and software.
You will be a part of a small and growing team responsible for Process Governance and Product Reliability, which support the MACH R&D organization with specialist competence. You will in close cooperation with hardware engineers, create good practices and proactive product reliability, aiming for Design for Reliability.
You have a background within reliability engineering and are used to work with reliability and safety methods within electronics or low voltage electrical applications. The role can also be developed towards related areas within quality and compliance, depending on your previous experience.
You will have an important role and possibilities to contribute to the development of reliability methods.
If you want to take the next step in your career and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system, then join us now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
Identify and address potential issues that could affect product reliability, durability and quality
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand customer expectations for reliability
Define and document reliability goals and specifications for the product
Identify potential failure modes and assess their impact on product reliability
Develop and implement reliability tests methods and procedures
Support in accelerated life testing, environmental testing, stress test, cross sections
Analyse test data to identify trends, patterns and failure modes
Supporting R&D teams to assure designs are done according to requirements
Develop and support methods and use of FMEA (DFMEA, PFMEA), MTTF (MTBF)
Perform design review to ensure that reliability considerations are integrated in the design
Your background
Academic degree in Electronics or proven experience within reliability engineering and quality
Demonstrated knowledge of Reliability Engineering methods & approaches
Communication skills, ability to build trust on all levels of the organization
Skills in MS Office and common reliability engineering software or calculations
Knowledge within FMEA (DFMEA, PFMEA)
MTTF, MTBF knowledge is meritorious
HALT and HASS testing experience is meritorious
Familiarity within quality improvement processes and compliance is meritorious
Additional information
You are welcome to apply by October 14th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Esbjörn Johansson, Esbjorn.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. Other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 40,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain as well as emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installation base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to providing a sustainable energy future with pioneering and digital technologies, and is the partner of choice for enabling stronger, smarter and greener power-grid systems. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
