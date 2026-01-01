Release Train Engineer of VCT Propulsion Control Systems
Role Summary
As a Release Train Engineer, you will be a key member of the VCT Propulsion Control Systems and the Management team of Powertrain Base Functions, collaborating with global and local stakeholders in the Group R&D. VCT Propulsion Control Systems provides premium mechatronics software for controlling in-house propulsion systems. It requires robust, cost-effective solutions and strong teamwork. Your responsibility includes facilitating workflow, managing the backlog, and overseeing capacity within the VCT.
Job Responsibilities
Your responsibility will be to:
* Act as the chief servant leader and coach of the VCT, guiding teams towards the successful delivery of complex systems
* Aligning time plans and deliveries inside and outside of the VCT
* Collaborate with Product Management and System Architect to clarify requirements, manage dependencies, and mitigate risks
* Drive continuous improvement by identifying process bottlenecks, fostering a culture of innovation, and implementing Agile best practices tailored to automotive product development, in an iterative way with continuous integration and short feedback loops
* Communicate regularly with stakeholders, providing transparency into VCT progress and program maturity
* Facilitate agile events (e.g., PI Planning, System Demos, daily stand-up) and ensure timely completion of program-level objectives and deliverables
As our Section Powertrain Base Functions is part of the TRATON Group, we are working with all brands in the Group (Scania, MAN, and INTERNATIONAL). In your role, it's therefore important to have a Group perspective while taking all brands into consideration.
Who You Are
We see that you:
* Have several years of experience as a Release Train Engineer, Scrum Master, Object Manager, Project Manager, or Manager, within embedded software development
* Are well familiar with the Agile way of working (e.g., Scrum and Kanban), meritorious if familiar with the SAFe framework
* Are convinced of the strength of a good, agile Way of Working with a clear structure
* Are comfortable in expressing yourself in front of both big and small audiences
* Continuously improve our Way of Working together with others
* Have experience from Scania or the TRATON Group (highly meritorious)
* Speak English fluently (Swedish is a plus)
This Is Us
VCT Propulsion Control Systems consists of eight Södertälje-based teams, with members mainly from the Sections Powertrain Base Functions and Motion Control Testing. All are located on the same floor in building 102B.
Powertrain Base Functions is a Södertälje-based section consisting of four units working with software development for mechatronic control systems. Our systems are central to the driving experience and are used across all vehicle types for all TRATON brands. You will join a competent and engaged management team that values collaboration, technical excellence, and continuous improvement.
Position Details
This is a full-time position within the TRATON R&D matrix organisation.
The role offers the flexibility to be based in any of the locations where the TRATON R&D organisation operates (Brazil, Germany, Sweden, USA).
You will be reporting to Functional Manager, Anders Eriksson, Section Head of Powertrain Base Functions (TGRAMF).
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Hiring Manager: Anders Eriksson, +46 70 789 64 13, anders_x.eriksson@scania.com
