Release Train Engineer
2024-08-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What You'll Do
As Program Manager Integration and Release you will belong to the Engineering Office within Software and Electronics Platform. Your assignments will be to coach and lead integration of complete baseline and safeguarding the quality over time. Your role includes driving the daily work from merge to release, prioritizing incoming requests, reviewing content and test results, and initiating fault tracing. You will also be responsible to plan, drive and coordinate all Software releases. You will support the Unit Program Manager with status for program reports and be the interface from the Unit to the central integration and release teams.
Typical work tasks consist of planning and executing integration and release activities such as branching, continuous deliveries, testing, documentation, handling deviations etc.
Who You Are
To be a match for this position we think you have long and well acknowledged experience in integration or release roles, preferably in automotive software development or a related industry. You have at least 10 years' experience from embedded SW development.
You also have:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Minimum of 5 years relevant experience working with SW release or similar
• Solid leadership and communication skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate teams.
• Proficiency in software testing tools and techniques.
• Experience of configuration management
• Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and manage multiple priorities.
• Share our commitment to develop world-class products with high precision!
As a person you are comfortable with solving complex tasks involving many people with different backgrounds and competencies. When interacting with people, you connect to them and expand your network in Volvo Cars. You make decisions based on facts and the current best knowledge, even when you are under stress. You participate actively in the team discussions about how to improve collaboration and ways of working.
