Release Train Engineer
2024-05-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Release Train Engineer at Volvo CarsCore System Application Software
We strive to build the world's greenest and safest EV.
The amount of software in our future vehicles exceeds many other software critical products and businesses. To orchestrate such a huge software centric system, we both need a computer that is powerful enough to carry all features from control loops to AI/Machine Learning capabilities.
The centerpiece in this platform is our Core System with the capacity to carry a vast majority of electric control units and applications in the car. This new centralized signal system aims to enable optimized software architecture and continuous deployment for further development as well as over the air data updates and real-time decision-making for autonomous drive.
About our R&D - Core System Application Software
We are working to set the SW in our Core System for our next generation of cars.
The application development is distributed throughout our R&D and the assignment for our department is to have the central governance for how we develop the applications in the Core System.
Application architecture, applications governance, design guidelines, tools, development support, measurement, test, system analysis, and system integration for the Core System Application is at the table for our ART. The ART today consists of 110 people set up in 12 agile teams.
We are looking for a Release Train Engineer .
The RTE will facilitate the ART events and processes and assist the teams in delivering value. The RTE will communicate with stakeholders, escalate impediments, help manage risk, and drive relentless improvement.
The RTE will facilitate ART and Solution Train processes and execution. With the help of our teams, you will have the main focus on the quality and performance of our High Performance (HP) SW Node. The HP SW stack is hosting some 500 SW modules delivered from teams across our Volvo Cars Engineering operations. You will be leading, nursing, and orchestrating that this stack over time is fit for a Volvo car. In addition to leading our teams, you will communicate, and lead activities across our engineering organization to continuously nurse the architecture, performance, and stability of our SW solution. Large-Scale Changes(LCS) is one activity that you will be leading.
Requirements
• BS or MS Engineering; Electrical/Computer Science.
• +10 years of experience in leading agile product development of Software/Electronics products.
• Senior experience of complex embedded systems and tools for embedded development and integration.
• Excellent organization, communication, and documentation skills. Must have outstanding verbal and writing skills.
• Ability to execute many projects and tasks in parallel, across many teams
• Experience presenting to senior executives
