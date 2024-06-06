Postdoc position in multi-fidelity optimization of aeroengine components
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-06-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in simulation of fluid flows, optimization, and programming? Then this post-doc position might be what you are looking for.
In order to be able to meet the high demands of future aeroengines, a step change in technogy is needed - a change that will required the use of more sophisticated methods and workflows in the design process. The desired outcome of this project is a so-called multi-fidelity optimization framework for the design of components for tomorrows aeroengines. We are therefore looking for a creative new colleague that wants to take on this challenge together with us. We are offering a position as a post-doc in the Turbomachinery group at the Division of Fluid Dynamics.
Project description
As a post-doc in this project, you will take part in the development of methodology for shape optimization of aeroengine components such as compressor and turbine blades using a combination of results from simulations of different degree of sophistication in a so-called multi-fidelity optimization framework.
The research work will be done in the framework of an European project with 9 partners titled "Scale-resolving Simulations for Innovations in Turbomachinery Design (Sci-Fi-Turbo)". In the project, you will take part in the development of methodolgies to incorporate very detailed (scale resolving) flow simulations into shape optimization of compressor and turbine blades. This will be done in a so-called multi-fidelity optimization framework where results from simulations of different degree of detailing are combined.
With the ever-increasing available computational power, scale-resolving simulations is no longer something that is only feasible for academic studies and will be feasible for industrial applications in a distant future, but rather something that can be done in industry today if the extra simulation time can be motivated. To reach targets set up for future aeroengines, innovative engine architecture designs will be needed, which, most likely, comes with a need for more detailed flow simulations. The long term aim of the project is thus to enable multi-fidelity optimization in standard aeroengine design processes.
Information about the division
The research at the Division of Fluid Dynamics covers multiphase flow, turbulent flow (both compressible and incompressible), aero-acoustics and turbomachines. Our main aim is to contribute to a sustainable industrial and societal development by the production of more secure, efficient and effective technical solutions to fluid flow problems. Our tools include both computations and experiments, and the research covers a wide range of topics. In some research projects the smallest scales relevant to fluid dynamics are studied, whereas in others the function of a complete industrial unit is analyzed and modelled. Our applied research is carried out in close cooperation with industry, both in national projects and in EU projects.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a post-doc is to pursue your own research work. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
Qualifications
To qualify as a post-doc, you must have a PhD degree in a relevant field. You have taken courses in Fluid Dynamics and have programming experience. The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
You are self-propelled and highly motivated, and you plan and think strategically. You are creative and like to put new ideas into practice. You have a solid interest in scientific computing and a strong natural curiosity with a genuine wish to learn more and develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research, research communication and project management.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240346 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-06-30
For questions, please contact:
Niklas Andersson,niklas.andersson@chalmers.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8732726