Release Train Engineer - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
Release Train Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Right now, we have an exciting opportunity available as a Release Train Engineer (RTE) for our Data Management Platform ART within Data Platforms Product area.
What you'll do
We are looking for bright, ambitious Release Train Engineer to work closely with the Product Manager for our Release Train in building our modern Data Management Platform. You will coach the teams and people in the ART in all aspects of Agile ways of working and mindsets. Build the team of teams and create an environment of enablement. Help the teams see and understand the holistic product picture and the overall purpose. Work with scrum masters to make sure that the ART and the teams are structured in the best way to deliver value fast. Work with product management, product owners and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment.
The team is responsible to enable the platform for others to use by providing the platform itself to them, but also guidelines, best practices, architecture, package quality data products etc. Supporting all Data Management initiatives over the company. You will be supported by you team members (Product Managers, Product Owners, Tech leads, Engineers and Scrum masters).
You and your skills
To be successful in this role you need to have previous senior leadership roles within the Digital arena. We also believe that you have experience in working with suppliers. We also hope that you have some background from a data driven environment.
We are looking for someone who understands, applies, and coaches Agile at scale, SAFe, and Lean. Have the ability to visualize information to create a common understanding and direction. Leadership skills, both with teams, the program management, and the organization as a whole. Have ability to facilitate collaborative design & innovation. Apply system thinking skills. Have capacity to create an environment that foster high performance teams. Great communication and coaching skills.
Who we're looking for
* BSc, or equivalent experience in a relevant field, significant on the job training can be seen as equivalent.
* SAFe agilist certification.
* Servant leadership experience in an Agile role, preferably Scrum Master.
* Product development experience.
* Large scale Agile experience.
* Facilitator experience.
* Being a collaborator and networker.
* Culture and people driven with a team before me mind-set.
* Showing curiosity, innovation and playfulness.
* Acting as a servant leader and agile coach.
* Result driven; a profound mind-set to execute from A to Z.
* Be willing to "In depth product area knowledge building".
* Program backlog management.
* Technical familiarity.
* DevOps familiarity.
Contact & Application
Please apply via the link provided by the 13th of August, 2021.Applications and CVs will not be accepted via email.For questions about the position please contact or Head of Data Platforms, Johan Isaksson at johan.isaksson@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Tech Recruiter, Rinor Alihajdaraj, rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Undefined
