Waitress/Waiter Part-Time/Full-Time at Indian Hive, Hässleholm
2025-07-06
About Us:
Indian Hive is a newly opened Indian restaurant in the heart of Hässleholm, offering authentic Indian cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We are now looking for a friendly and service-minded waitress/waiter to join our team and help create a great experience for our guests.
Your Responsibilities:
* Greet and serve guests with a positive attitude
* Take food and drink orders and serve them efficiently
* Ensure guest satisfaction throughout their visit
* Assist with setting and clearing tables and maintaining a clean dining area
* Work as part of a team to keep the service smooth and professional
Requirements:
* Fluent in Swedish (English is a plus)
* Previous experience in restaurants or cafés is a bonus (but not required)
* Friendly, reliable, and passionate about good service
* Responsible, punctual, and able to handle busy shifts
What We Offer:
* A friendly and supportive work environment
* Flexible part-time or full-time working hours
* A chance to work in a culturally rich and vibrant restaurant
How to Apply:
Please send your application (preferably with CV) to info@indianhive.eu
For questions, feel free to email us or stop by the restaurant.
We look forward to welcoming you to our team!
