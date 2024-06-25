Release Train Engineer - Analytics
Welcome to Husqvarna Group. Our charm lies in being that small company - that has successfully grown big (but still, with that start-up feeling). Because we're not just a workplace; we're a creative culture that embraces trying new things - and really enjoys the excitement of making them happen.
And now, we want you to be a part of it.
Who We Are:
Welcome to a dynamic and forward-thinking team led by Peter, dedicated to revolutionizing how businesses leverage data and analytics. The team's focus spans two key areas: Business Analytics and Master Data.
We're on a mission to challenge the traditional, siloed approach to business and IT, fostering a united front were business and IT work together seamlessly. Our goal is to create agile teams and competencies that drive real business value, faster and more efficiently. We're not just about theory and planning - we believe in doing, experimenting, and constantly improving - in a stepwise approach. Change is our mantra, and we embrace it wholeheartedly.
If you are driven by innovation and excel in environments where you can make a tangible impact, this is your arena.
About the team:
By joining our team, you will be part of a transformation journey - and as you may have understood by now, you will strongly influence future ways of working, together with the rest of us. This is an important role at Husqvarna Group and together with our team - you'll be a part of shaping Husqvarna's digital future.
Here, you'll get to work in a driven team, where change is our middle name and boldly trying new things, learning from mistakes and encouraging each other to challenge ourselves is everyday business. We work with Business Analytics and Insights to drive decision making, enabling Business value with Modern technology and challenging traditional ways of working. Collaboration and teamwork are at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that we achieve our goals - together.
What's Your Role in this?
As a Release Train Engineer, you are a visionary leader and coach, empowering teams to achieve extraordinary value delivery by fostering collaboration and enabling their full potential.
You won't be diving into lots of tech details, but you'll be the guiding force, ensuring everything's in sync - from collaboration and communication to planning, and execution to make the end-to-end delivery work.
Responsibilities:
Ensures alignment with StepUp's agile, integrated ways of working
Facilitates key cluster events including, Increment Planning, Retrospective.
Manages Dependencies within cluster.
Coach Solution Owners, Delivery Team leads.
Creates a culture of openness, trust and continuous improvement.
Manage expectations end-to-end, ensuring clear communication and alignment throughout the lifecycle.
About you:
You're thrilled by the fusion of technology, business, and innovation, excelling in stakeholder management and collaboration. Your open mindset, positivity, and hunger for learning drive you forward. Naturally, you are the person who takes charge and ownership, firmly rooted in your role, with a strong competence in the area. You enjoy driving processes and people through change, guiding them towards improved outcomes and greater efficiency.
Your skills and experience:
Proven experience as a Release Train Engineer
Great knowledge of Agile frameworks - and hands-on experience from implementing Agile ways of working in a large organization.
Competence in working with continuous Integration & Delivery.
Strong background in Data & Analytics
Of course, you've been working with tools like Jira and preferably also Azure DevOps. If you also hold a SAFe certification and are genuinely passionate about Agile, Scrum and SAFe methodologies, we're eager to have you onboard!
Location:
Preferred locations for this position are in Sweden at any of our larger sites (Huskvarna, Gothenburg or Stockholm) or in Poland (Warsaw).
But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We like to meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week.
How to apply:
If this sounds like the adventure you've been waiting for, we want to hear from you! Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-08-11. We apply ongoing selection.
At Husqvarna, we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
If you have any questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner: Matilda Nordén - matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you apply?
As we now approach the holiday season, our recruitment process will be adjusted accordingly. We will read applications on an ongoing basis, but we will start inviting candidates for interviews in August.
At Husqvarna, we value balance between work and private life. We thank you who applied for your understanding and wish you a nice summer!
Last date to apply:
