Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Release Engineer
When we say the words mine and mining machine, many people think of a dirty environment, rusty machines and diesel engines. But this is not true - no longer. The industry is in a technology shift and customers are showing great interest in our automation and digitization solutions, while we at Epiroc have high sustainability goals and a strong focus on improving the safety of everyone who works in mining and infrastructure.
Who are we
We are now strengthening the Material Handling Application department with a Release Engineer role.
The department have members with various background and knowledge, covering specialists Ph.D.'s with research experience, senior and junior developers as well as tester. Tasks are solved together in the team and can include technical concepts, algorithm development, software implementation and tests. We are also developing and maintaining our simulation framework, including machine models and environments.
We believe in diversity and inclusion to build efficient team ready to take on the future challenges.
Your team consist of team managers, team product owners and software architect, with the core mission to support the development teams. The team is involved in both the lead of the department mission and vision as well as the daily operation to maintain and prioritize the agile development teams' backlog in collaboration with stakeholders.
We value communication and collaboration skills and the ability to challenge our way of working to always become better.
Your mission
Your mission is to manage everything around our releases of software, starting with the release planning, PI planning and to ensure that the software are released to customer. This includes for example:
• Responsible for the release plan and execution
• Lead the PI planning
• Ensure that verification is completed according to plan
• Lead coordination forum for the execution of releases
• Writing release notes
• Contact for manual writing
You will collaborate closely with our stakeholders and our team product owners. To succeed in this role, you are well organized and have the right attitude to continuously deliver value to our customer.
Your profile
Self-driven team player with a focus on collaboration.
Hold a Master of Science in relevant area or have similar experience.
Curious and interested in software development for machine control of manually operated and autonomous products.
We believe you have a solid experience in agile development methodologies, have excellent communication and collaboration skills.
You are passionate about creating high quality solutions, interest in big yellow machines and like to work in an international environment.
English in written and verbal communication / Swedish a plus.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 16th of December.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Jimmy Holler, Global R&D Manager jimmy.holler@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc Univerity, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
