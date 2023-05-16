Regulation specialist Battery
READY TO SHAPE TOMORROW'S SOCIETY TOGETHER WITH US?
Do you want to take the challenge to contribute to make our electric vehicles more friendly to the environment, more circular and energy efficient throughout their whole life? Do you want to contribute to create a world where batteries are sustainable? Do you want to support a Global organization influencing the product regulation development about batteries?
Then you can be the one!
WHO ARE WE?
Our organization is built by engaged people and teamwork. We are a truly global company and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone and this is where you can fit right in.
The Product Regulation team is part of the Strategic Product Planning organization and has the responsibility to influence the development of product regulations, as well as to provide, internally, information about current, proposed and expected global vehicle regulations. We are an inclusive team with 6 different nationalities, working on 5 different sites, and connecting with a global network.
WHAT CHALLENGES DO WE HAVE?
The EU battery regulation is about to be published, but a lot of acts are still expected to be developed to implement the whole set of requirements that the battery act is requiring. The EU text covers the whole value chain of batteries (development, performance and durability, carbon footprint, extended producer responsibility, waste and recycling..), so the work to be done is huge. We are looking for a regulation specialist who can engage to interact externally with rule makers/stakeholders to support us to become more circular and get a clear picture of those requirements.
WHO ARE YOU?
You are a Battery Regulation specialist!
You will work with regulatory agencies in EU (mainly EU Commission) to influence the regulation development in this area in the best favorable manner for suiting the Volvo's positions. To do so, you will lead internal activities to prepare and anchor our lobbying strategies, you will act as a Volvo representative on Manufacturers Associations, you will work with our competitors to build consensus positions, in respect of the Competition Law Compliance (CLC) and you will secure our lobbying position is well reflected in the industry position.
You will, as well secure, internally that the regulation is understood so it can be implemented in accordance with the rule-maker's logic. So, you will have a key responsibility to communicate internally future regulatory requirements on battery regulation development and potential associated risks. You will have a key role to support Volvo compliance functions.
You will also interact with Regulation development in China, so we assess the gaps between EU and Chinese Regulations to prepare engineering with the work to be done for China!
As a member of a global Network you have an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset, you are a network builder, a good team-worker, you are business and customer oriented and you demonstrate courage and integrity.
You are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve. Your personality and desire will drive and influence the regulation development in a challenging domain. You have a "can do" attitude and take pride in your work.
More than that we expect you have a strong experience about the regulation development in EU on battery and in the sustainability area. Experience from Regulation development in other Region is of course beneficial, as well as the knowledge of the Automotive area.
Working in a global environment, you have excellent verbal and written English skills. You have as well negotiation skills and experience of finding compromise (in English). You have good communication skills and an impressive capacity to analyze/summarize texts to focus on key issues.
Other qualifications are:
Battery regulation specialist
Master of Science or Bachelor of Science in Engineering or strong experience in Regulation development in EU
Experience with other chemical legislations
Knowledge about chemistry,
Knowledge about circularity, sustainability
Experience with chemical legislation implementation (ie: IMDS) would be an added value
Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your inner fire, you might be the right person to support our team!
