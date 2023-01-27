Regional Sales Manager Abracon
Poolia Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Umeå Visa alla chefsjobb i Umeå
2023-01-27
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Umeå
, Vännäs
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person who is motivated by development and take personal responsibility? Do you thrive best in a role where your aptitude for both structure and flexibility comes into its own? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you! We are currently recruiting an ambitious Regional Sales Manager for Abracon, an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control and timing devices, RF and antenna products, and inductor and connection solutions. A warm welcome with your application already today!
About the service
As Regional Sales Manager, you are the sales leader for the Nordic countries, the Netherlands and the Baltic countries. You have ultimate responsibility for sales of core/legacy and introduction of new products within the assigned areas. Location can be within the areas you are responsible for, but preferably a place with good travelconnections.
In your role as Sales manager, your main tasks will involve:
• Maintain good contacts with customers and distributors
• Sales activities in the assigned areas for the entire region.
• Develop and maintain strong professional relationships with end customer and purchasing, operations and engineering decision makers.
• Negotiate prices between our customers and distributors
• Discover/understand the customer's primary business objectives, operations, challenges and requirements
• Develop/maintain thorough knowledge of industry structure/territory, applications, terminology, trends and issues
• Develop and monitor annual/quarterly forecasts
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with experience in passive components, preferably as an engineer, technician or salesperson. Academic education in a relevant field and knowledge of current markets and products are also meritorious. In order for you to enjoy and succeed in the role, you are also expected to be curious, goal-oriented and structured. You are also a person who is forward thinking, has a drive and who takes own initiative..With your good social skills, you represent the company and build good relationships with our customers and distributors. Ability to communicate in English in both written and oral form. The ability to speak additional languages will be considered an advantage depending on the territories to be covered. PC familiarity with MS Office is required. (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
About the business
Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control and timing devices, RF and antenna products, and inductor and connector solutions. With service and quality at the core of the company, Abracon enables innovative IoT solutions. Abracon operates the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, MMD, Oscilent and ProAnt brands and delivers the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers' unique challenges.
Please read more on our website: https://abracon.com/
Deadline for applications 26 February. Selection and interviews are ongoing. A warm welcome with your application already today!
If you have any questions about the service, contact:
Peder Westerberg, Recruitment consultant Poolia Norr
mobile: +4672-165 27 49 email: peder.westerberg@poolia.se
Alternatively: Rebecca Vall mobile: +4672-534 43 40 email: rebecca.vall@poolia.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655) Arbetsplats
Poolia Jobbnummer
7388517