Regional Group Internal Auditor - Apac 1

Regional Group Internal Auditor - Apac
2023-04-20
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Us
Group Internal Audit & Assurance is a well-respected and empowered function in Epiroc with high exposure to Epiroc Group Management. Inclusion and diversity are our priority, and we are proud to have 5 continents and 6 nationalities represented within our small team. We do not see the internal audit function as an internal police, we prefer to be seen as a "trusted advisor", while also providing assurance to Epiroc's stakeholders.
We are now looking for a person with a can-do attitude to join us as the Regional Group Internal Auditor - Europe Region, to manage and execute the yearly internal audit plan within the European Region.
Your mission
As a Regional Group Internal Auditor - Europe, you will be responsible for full preparation of the regional yearly internal audit plan and, manage, execute and follow-up internal audits according to this plan. Through close collaboration with Management around the World, you will identify and engage resources for internal audits within the region (Guest Team Leaders, Guest Team Members, Process Experts) and select and manage external subject matter experts when required.
You will work in close collaboration with Divisional Management, Group Functions and VP GIAA to better understand specific risks and focus areas for your own region/countries/entities. You will establish and manage a new regional "Risk & Assurance Network" with all Business Controllers and Compliance Officers in the region.
You will also conduct a yearly self-assessment of your region's compliance towards the standards of the Global Institute of Internal Auditors.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you should have 8-10 years of working experience in the Group or in your field of expertise, preferably Business Control/Finance/External Audit and a Bachelor or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting or Business (Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Fraud Examiner are a plus).
You need to possess excellent risk analysis skills to be able to understand and identify risks and how different internal controls work in terms of remediating these risks. You have strong ethics, a high degree of integrity and are known for "walking the talk" or leading by example. You are persistent and brave when facing challenges and dare to take the right actions and carry them through. You are accepting of cultural and personality differences, open-minded, curious and understand and learn from new perspectives.
An ideal candidate for the role is an experienced leader with great communication and presentation skills and fluent in both verbal and written English. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
Location and travel
The location for this role is Stockholm, Sweden. This position requires flexibility and ability to travel domestically and internationally up to 25% of the time.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 16.4.2023.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager Kathlen Narcisi, Vice President Group Internal Audit and Assurance, kathlen.narcisi@epiroc.com
