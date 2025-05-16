Redovisningskonsult i Malmö!
About the Role
We are currently seeking an experienced Accounting Analyst to join our client's team on a fixed-term assignment. This role is a key position, ideally suited for someone with a strong background as an auditor or a similar expert role within accounting.
The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the audit process, overseeing the quarterly closing activities in collaboration with the shared service center, generating the annual report, and supporting various initiatives including the implementation of new legislation.
Responsibilities
Manage the external audit process efficiently and accurately
Lead the quarterly closing activities in cooperation with the shared service center
Prepare and generate the company's annual report
Support business initiatives and implementation of new accounting legislations
Ensure compliance with statutory reporting requirements
Required Skills and Experience
Deep expertise in accounting principles and practices
Strong background and knowledge in auditing processes
Good understanding of statutory reporting and compliance
Experience working in a structured accounting environment
Seniority Level: Expert
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Remote Work: Not available (on-site)
Assignment Period: 16 June 2025 - 28 February 2027
