Redovisningskonsult i Malmö!

Hirely AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Malmö
2025-05-16


Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Malmö, Kristianstad, Ronneby, Karlskrona, Borås eller i hela Sverige

About the Role

We are currently seeking an experienced Accounting Analyst to join our client's team on a fixed-term assignment. This role is a key position, ideally suited for someone with a strong background as an auditor or a similar expert role within accounting.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the audit process, overseeing the quarterly closing activities in collaboration with the shared service center, generating the annual report, and supporting various initiatives including the implementation of new legislation.

Responsibilities

Manage the external audit process efficiently and accurately

Lead the quarterly closing activities in cooperation with the shared service center

Prepare and generate the company's annual report

Support business initiatives and implementation of new accounting legislations

Ensure compliance with statutory reporting requirements

Required Skills and Experience

Deep expertise in accounting principles and practices

Strong background and knowledge in auditing processes

Good understanding of statutory reporting and compliance

Experience working in a structured accounting environment

Seniority Level: Expert
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Remote Work: Not available (on-site)
Assignment Period: 16 June 2025 - 28 February 2027

If you meet these requirements and are looking for a challenging assignment in Malmö, we look forward to receiving your application.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hirely AB (org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se

Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund

Jobbnummer
9344718

