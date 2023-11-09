Recruiter for a client in Gothenburg
2023-11-09
Our customer within autmotive industry is looking for a Recruiter.
As an advisor and partner to Hiring Managers, your role will involve supporting their current and future recruitment needs and ensuring a thorough understanding of those needs. You will be responsible for building and maintaining a pool of talented individuals, continuously engaging with them to secure their interest and maintain a strong candidate pipeline for upcoming recruitment efforts.
Your responsibilities:
• End to end ownership of the recruitment process
• Attracting the right talent by sourcing, searching, and connecting with people worldwide
• Managing the evaluation process and hiring of candidates
• Ensuring that the customer hires top talent whose values align with the company culture and core values
• Conducting quality screening and evaluation of candidates
Requirements:
• University degree in HR or equivalent
• At least 3+ years of experience in recruitment/search
• Background as an established recruiter from a well-recognized search firm
• Experience working on roles for an automotive manufacturing company
• Experience working on tech roles with a focus on electrification and software
• Fluent in English, both verbally and written
Meritorious:
• Experience in a global environment
• Experience and certifications in psychometric tests
Personality traits:
• Passionate and engaged
• Active participant in developing ways of working
• Exceeds expectations in delivery
• Works with many different stakeholders internationally
• Able to handle tight deadlines
• High integrity
• Strong communication skills
• Excellent stakeholder management
• Strong cooperation skills
• Able to work in a fast-paced and demanding environment
• Business and performance driven
Tillträde och ansökan
Startdate: As soon as possible
Enddate: 2024-05-19
Deadline: 2023-11-16
Location: Gothenburg
CV:s in English
Contact person: +46 795855599
