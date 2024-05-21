Corporate Account Manager (German-speaking)
2024-05-21
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAs a Corporate Account Manager at Xensam, you will be responsible for driving net new sales. You will play a vital role in prospecting, conducting tool demonstrations, delivering proof of concepts, and closing net new business.Furthermore, you will collaborate with our partners to expand our market reach.
Responsibilities
Sales strategy: Identify and pursue new sales opportunities within mid-marketclients. Develop and execute strategies to meet or exceed revenue targets.
Prospecting: Identify potential new clients in the market and build and nurturerelationships with prospects to understand their SAM needs.
Solution Demonstrations: Conduct detailed demonstrations ofXensamstechnology and services and showcase how our solutions can address the uniqueneeds of each client.
Partner Collaboration: Identify joint opportunities and deliver comprehensive solutions with partners.
Customer Engagement: Proactively assess client needs and maintain satisfaction, and provide SAM expertise.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business, IT, or related field.
Minimum of 2 years experience in corporate account management, including net new technology sales.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with a high proficiency inEnglish and German.
Exceptional problem-solving and negotiation abilities.
Proficiency in using CRM and account management software.
Proficiency in using prospecting tools like LinkedIN Navigator.
Results-oriented with a strong focus on client satisfaction and retention.
Knowledge of Software Asset Management (SAM) is a plus.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
If you are passionate about driving net new sales, demonstrating software assetmanagement solutions, and working with clients to optimize their software assets,we invite you to join our team at Xensam as a Corporate Account Manager. Helpus empower businesses to excel and maximize their success. Apply today! Ersättning
