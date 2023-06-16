Receptionist / Office Assistant
2023-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Derivco Sweden AB i Stockholm
6 month FTC
Please submit your CV in English as we will only consider applications submitted in this language.
Derivco Sports is a dynamic and inclusive company that houses some of the top developers and technical minds within the industry. Focusing on a sports betting platform, we thrive to be the best in all we do by consistently adapting and expanding to stay on top of our game. Being proud sponsors of Betway, our main goal is to focus on building and expanding our product to be the leading Sportsbook in the world. We are an inclusive company full of rock climbers, surfers, gamers, artists, runners, and everyone in between. Culture is key, so frequent socials and competitive company benefits is how we keep our promise to you.
We get it work; life balance is important. So, offering Flexible hours and hybrid working is just a taste of the perks of working with us.
No candidate will meet every single desired qualification. If your experience looks a little different from what we've identified we needed and you think you can bring value to the role, we'd love to learn more about you!
Based in our lovely office in Sweden the right person will ensure the smooth running of the office and will provide support to the teams to ensure they have the required facilities and resources for them to operate effectively.
Responsibilities of the role:
• Provide support to the teams within the office to ensure they have the required facilities and resources to meet their needs
• Act as coordinator for all building and facilities issues ensuring they are dealt with on a
timely basis
• Liaise with external suppliers and providers to ensure office continues to operate effectively
• Take responsibility for all local purchase orders and supplier invoices to ensure that goods and services are properly approved and processed
• Ensure health and safety for the office is always maintained and adheres to local health and safety legislation
• Liaise with the landlord on all building related queries and issues
• Work in the Sweden office 09:00 - 17:00 Monday to Friday
• Help planning company events in collaboration with our events team.
Technical competencies:
• Experience within a similar role and managing external stakeholders and suppliers
• An understanding of working with remote teams
• Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills and ability work independently.
• Fluent in English & Swedish (written and oral)
Who you are:
• Proactive and organised
• Uses initiative
• Creative support with social events
• Independent
Benefits:
• Vacation: 30 days of paid vacation/year
• Discretionary Company bonus linked to performance; which is reviewed at the end of
January and July following successful completion of probation period (which is 6 months)
• Occupational pension: You will take part in our Company pension scheme
• Health (income protection), life & occupational injury insurance, including professional
introduction of the Swedish pension and insurances and connected relevant advisory service
• Opportunity to sign up for additional insurances against salary sacrifice
• Employee Assistance Programme (supporting employees on private matters, for example getting access to certified phycologists, financial and legal advisors)
• Wellness allowance: 5,000 SEK / year to use on health activities approved by the Tax Agency
• Meal Allowance: EdenRed restaurant card credited with 2000 SEK/month (taxable benefit)
• Benify: You will form part of our Benify membership: www.benify.se
that offers special deals and/or discounts on thousands of services and products such as home cleaning, food boxes, electronics etc
• Relocation: if relevant, we will cover costs for your move up to [25,000SEK - 50,000 SEK]
Derivco/Derivco Sports is an equal opportunities employer. We value people as individuals with diverse opinions, cultures, lifestyles and circumstances and we are committed to equality of opportunity and to providing a productive working environment free from unfair and unlawful discrimination.
For more information please visit our website: https://careers.derivcosports.com/
