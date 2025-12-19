Range Safety Officer Esrange Space Center
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange / Flygledarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla flygledarjobb i Kiruna
2025-12-19
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange i Kiruna
Welcome to SSC - Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace?
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as a Range Safety Officer in our Range Safety Office team. We are looking for a dedicated person who shares our core values of Customer Passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
As a Range Safety Officer, you will be responsible for reviewing and ensuring that missions we conduct maintain safe operations, and that safety is implemented in accordance with the Esrange Safety Manual. We are 3 experienced Range Safety Officers and one head of Range Safety Office in the team, that is a department within Esrange Base Functions. We monitor that the public, the workforce, and infrastructure are not harmed by our operations.
YOUR ROLE
The role is responsible for advising on, reviewing, and approving mission safety analyses and their implementation for operations conducted at Esrange Space Center. The position focuses on rocket and balloon flight safety and is part of the Range Safety Office team, working in close collaboration with safety specialists across Esrange.
Acting as SSC's primary point of contact towards authorities, the role covers flight safety, impact areas, and regulatory compliance. The position includes responsibility for developing, maintaining, and continuously improving local safety regulations governing operations at Esrange Space Center, in alignment with national and international requirements.
The role also includes mentoring and providing professional guidance to safety personnel across different business units, contributing to a consistent and robust safety culture. The position is a voting member of the Esrange Safety Board and contributes to safety related decision making at the highest operational level.
WHO YOU ARE
To enjoy the position, you are interested in leadership, have organizational skills, and knowledge in safety and risk management.
We believe you have an academic degree in a technical field or equivalent experience.
You have integrity, good judgement and can maintain logical thinking and take decisions under high pressure
You have strong analytical skills together with your ability to communicate with clear messages.
It is seen as an extra merit if you have experience from safety work at high safety facilities, handling dangerous goods, explosives and/or experience of modelling rocket and balloon trajectories, knowledge about aerospace regulations, or flight termination systems.
Experience from flight safety work or experience from contact with authorities is a merit.
You should be fluent in Swedish and English.
WE OFFER YOU
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position based at Esrange Space Center, Kiruna.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Marko Kohberg, Head of Range Safety Office +46 70 2952 444.
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process. Please note that due to the holiday season, the recruitment process will resume after the Christmas holidays.
We appreciate your patience and will get back to candidates as soon as the process continues.
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
We help Earth benefit from Space. Learn more at sscspace.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Esrange (visa karta
)
981 28 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange Jobbnummer
9658038