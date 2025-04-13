RAN Solutions Manager
2025-04-13
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Following 5 years of commercial launches, 5G continues to grow and evolve globally. Ericsson has a strong market position, offering and leadership in network performance. Product Line Cloud and Purpose-built 5G RAN is profit & loss responsible for Ericsson's 5G Radio Access Network SW product portfolio. We are now looking to strengthen our team within the area of 5G RAN Solutions, built on proactivity and 5G RAN competence with a focus on results and business. Join the Product Line 5G RAN team and be part of this energizing and exciting 5G journey!
Key responsibilities:
As a member of PL 5G RAN Solutions team we expect you to have a holistic mindset, strategic thinking, and ability to cooperate across the organization, generate energy and be actively involved in your team's daily challenges. You need to be prepared to travel and interact with market areas and customers. Additionally, you will be responsible for:
• Engagement with key stakeholders to drive 5G RAN adoption. This includes Engineering Units, Marketing, Learning, Strategy, Commercial Management and Market Areas.
• Formulation of Ericsson's 5G value proposition and ensure effective internal communication towards Market Areas, customers and industry analysts.
• Lead customer engagements and workshops with a focus on SW roadmaps, evolution plans and product requirements.
• Defining and advising on network evolution plans.
• Long term technology strategy and alignment of our 5G standardization strategy.
You will bring:
• A university degree preferably in engineering
• Solid understanding of the global telecom industry
• Several years of experience with presales solution sales and / or customer facing roles
• Excellent knowledge of our 5G RAN offering, Ericsson organisation, PA Networks products and solutions, customer and commercial offerings
• Capability to translate our products into value for CSPs, with strong influencing and thought leadership skills
• Excellent interpersonal, social and communication skills. Collaborative with ability to work across geographies and cultures. Capability and mindset to take ownership and drive initiatives.
Please Note: This position is located in Stockholm, Sweden
