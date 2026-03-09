Radiologists for permanent positions in Sweden
2026-03-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Tranås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a specialist in radiology looking for a new professional opportunity in Sweden?
Dignus Medical collaborates with hospitals and imaging departments across the country and can offer a broad range of permanent positions within diagnostic radiology.
We are currently seeking EU-certified radiologists for long-term roles in Sweden.
Our network includes both smaller regional hospitals and larger hospital settings, allowing us to match your experience and preferences with suitable workplaces.
As a radiologist, you will work with diagnostic imaging as part of a multidisciplinary clinical team.
Positions are available within general radiology, and subspecialist experience is welcome but not required.
The exact scope of work will depend on your background and the needs of the department.
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with Swedish authorization and specialist recognition, if required
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for accompanying family members
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in radiology
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Interested in new opportunities in radiology?
Contact us to discuss available positions and find a role that fits your professional profile.
