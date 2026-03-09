Radiologists for permanent positions in Sweden

Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö
2026-03-09


Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö, Lund, Kristianstad, Tranås, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Are you a specialist in radiology looking for a new professional opportunity in Sweden?
Dignus Medical collaborates with hospitals and imaging departments across the country and can offer a broad range of permanent positions within diagnostic radiology.
We are currently seeking EU-certified radiologists for long-term roles in Sweden.
Our network includes both smaller regional hospitals and larger hospital settings, allowing us to match your experience and preferences with suitable workplaces.
As a radiologist, you will work with diagnostic imaging as part of a multidisciplinary clinical team.
Positions are available within general radiology, and subspecialist experience is welcome but not required.
The exact scope of work will depend on your background and the needs of the department.
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with Swedish authorization and specialist recognition, if required
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for accompanying family members
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype

Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in radiology
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish

Interested in new opportunities in radiology?
Contact us to discuss available positions and find a role that fits your professional profile.
We look forward to receiving your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kletor Sverige AB (org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/vacancies/
Studentgatan 2 (visa karta)
211 38  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical /Kletor Sverige AB

Kontakt
Recruiter
Sevgi Iljazi
sevgi@dignusmedical.se
+46 (0)73-203 47 90

Jobbnummer
9784485

Prenumerera på jobb från Kletor Sverige AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB: