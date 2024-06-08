Radiofrequency (RF) engineer
Percy Roc (https://www.percyroc.se/)
is a spin-off from the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University, Sweden. The company was founded in 2018 at the intersection of AI software and embedded computing, enabling high-power microwave energy solutions. Applications are in the manufacturing of composite materials, and for the extraction process in mining industries.
PR is looking for a highly motivated Radiofrequency (RF) engineer to develop and validate RF/MW devices. The candidate will work directly with cutting-edge RF technology and power electronics, helping our customers succeed. As an RF engineer, the candidate will prepare product and system layouts, including detailed drawings and schematics, and ensure products meet EMC, environmental, and safety compliance requirements. This position will also involve working closely with strategic, market-leading customers to validate early development concepts and prototypes from both technical and market applicability perspectives.
Our team seeks to expand its competence with an experienced RF specialist who has a hands-on approach to developing new RF solutions. The ideal candidate should have prior experience with electromagnetic simulation tools such as HFSS Ansys and CST, as well as test and measurement equipment like spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and vector network analyzers. It is important for the applicant to contribute to the company from a broad perspective, taking an active role in organizational, managerial, and business-related tasks. Additionally, the candidate will provide technical expertise for marketing activities and offer technical training to customers.
Responsibilities: Delivering RF system solutions to meet project milestones, stay within budget, and maintain the highest quality standards expected by our clients. Responsibilities include conceptual design, development, and commissioning of RF devices. This role involves working throughout the entire system engineering life cycle, including conception, defining and analyzing requirements, system design, realization, integration, verification, acceptance, and support. You will analyze operational and technical requirements and coordinate them with the customer. Additionally, you will identify market and competition trends and actively shape our product and pricing policy. The successful candidate is expected to take an active role in the daily operations of the company, enhancing PR solution sales.
Basic requirements:
• Master in Electronics engineering or equivalent through experience;
• Qualified experience in RF design;
• Experience in 3D electromagnetic simulation software for RF/antenna design;
• Prior experience with RF laboratory equipments;
• Basic knowledge of wireless communications theory;
• Knowledge about antennas and wave propagation;
• Take initiative, open minded and eager to learn new things;
• Analytical way of thinking and structured way of working and endurance in debugging of complex problems/tasks;
• Flexible profile, open to move to Sweden, Uppsala.
In return, we offer a competitive salary level, flexibility of employment, a challenging and exciting work environment and a tight connection to academic institutes.
