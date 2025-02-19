Radio Algorithm Developer
2025-02-19
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
At Ericsson, we are seeking for a passionate and forward-thinking senior Algorithm Developer to join our team to contribute to Ericsson radio downlink and uplink algorithm design.
As a key player in Ericsson PEU Radio, you'll contribute to the cutting-edge signal processing algorithms in different wireless standardization technologies. Your role will also encompass addressing the hardware characteristics and impairments that are pivotal to the evolution of the radio products.
Mathematics, data analytics, digital design, understanding of air interface performance are some of the competencies in our team required to deliver world-class algorithms. Curiosity and interest in these different aspects with strength in one or more of the areas are crucial for you to excel in our team.
We are looking for senior radio algorithm developers that will be part of our global team present in Europe, Asia and North America. At Ericsson, we offer a collaborative environment where you can grow, innovate, and make an impact. If you're ready to take your career to the next level and contribute to groundbreaking projects, we'd love to hear from you!
What you will do:
In your role, you will work with a team to explore, design, simulate and implement the newest radio algorithms used in Ericsson radio products. Key responsibilities of the work are:
• Radio downlink and uplink algorithm systemization for new 3GPP standard and radio product requirement
• Explore, develop, simulate, optimize and implement the radio downlink and uplink signal processing algorithm
• Develop and implement radio uplink impairment handing algorithm, e.g. AGC, in cooperation with other teams
• Collaborate with ASIC and radio design team to implement the algorithm in the Ericsson ASIC and radio product
• Drive radio energy efficiency using innovative radio algorithms
• Leverage AI and other innovative way to improve radio algorithm design methodology
• Participate in 6G standardization and systemization
• Simulator programming and documentation for the algorithms designed
The skills you bring:
• MSc or PhD. in Wireless Communication, Signal Processing, Microwave, Mathematics or related majors
• Proficiency in the field of signal processing, telecommunication systems and radio technology
• Good communication skills in English
• Experience with Matlab/Simulink
• Innovative, adaptable, and collaborative
Additional qualifications:
• PhD in areas of signal processing
• Acquainted with wireless standards such as LTE, NR etc.
• Knowledge of C/C++/Python
• Experience with radio algorithm design
• Experience in areas of: RF System Design, ASIC/FPGA Design. Ersättning
