Radiation Effects Engineer
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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What happens to electronics when they leave Earth? At Frontgrade Gaisler, you'll help answer that question. We are now looking for a Radiation Effects Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg and play a key role in ensuring reliable performance in the harsh space environment.
What you will do
As a Radiation Effects Engineer, you will be responsible for analyzing and testing electronic components for radiation effects as part of our product and project developments.
You will be involved throughout the process - from designing and developing test systems (including PCBs, FPGA designs, and software) and writing test plans, to executing tests, analyzing data, and reporting results.
Your responsibilities will include:
Perform radiation analysis of hardware designs.
Interact with hardware, software, and components teams to develop test systems for testing components for radiation effects.
Debug complex test problems.
Prepare and execute test plans for single event effects and total ionizing dose testing.
Perform data analysis and write test reports.
Make recommendations and contribute to the improvement of designs, data collection, data analysis, and company processes.
We believe you have:
Master's degree or PhD in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics, or a related field.
At least 1 year of experience in hardware testing.
Experience with programming/scripting (e.g. C/C++, Python, Tcl) and/or FPGA design (VHDL).
Understanding of computer architecture and electronics.
Experience working with laboratory equipment.
It is a strong advantage if you have experience in:
Radiation effects on microelectronic components.
Radiation mitigation techniques for ASICs and FPGAs.
Simulation tools such as OMERE and SPENVIS.
Digital and/or analog circuit design.
We believe you are a curious and detail-oriented engineer who enjoys solving complex problems. You take ownership of your work, meet deadlines, and are eager to learn and share knowledge with your colleagues. You communicate fluently in English, both written and spoken.
Why join Frontgrade Gaisler?
Work with cutting-edge space technology.
Hybrid work model, up to two days per week remote.
Private health care insurance and regular health check-ups.
Annual wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK.
Central office location.
About us
We are a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, with footprints in several parts of the solar system. We make a real difference when providing cutting edge products to support digital hardware design for mission critical solutions for space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market. When other companies say they "Think global, and Act local", we work on a much larger scale. What we develop is to be used in space and benefit humanity on Earth, thus we "Act local, but Think on a solar system scale". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frontgrade Gaisler AB
(org.nr 556660-0994)
Kungsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9845333