R&D Testing Expert
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2024-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
As our R&D Testing Expert, you will join our Technology Center in Europe, an organization leading continuous research and development activities on transformer components. As part of our global R&D community including Technology Centers and Hitachi Energy Research Centers worldwide, you will contribute to improvement of the performance of HV insulation components. You will focus on developing new products and further optimization of existing portfolio. As a member of the highly skilled global Technology Center team, you will run projects and contribute to the global roadmap execution.
Your responsibilities
You keep updated and valid the test certifications for HV insulation products (Bushings, tap changers, Insulation material and similar) by organizing and witnessing new verification test campaigns
You keep monitored the product portfolio by suggesting any new test requirement given by the International Standards
You'll be the reference for any Product development requests in terms of special tests requirements, by organizing them when needed, in coordination with R&D teams
You are responsible for the certification processes to qualify Hitachi Energy products at Customer's bodies
You are organizing frame agreements with external laboratories when strategic or needed for wide test campaigns
You are organizing any required test to get international complying certificates (like mark CE)
Your background
Minimum Bachelors in Electrical Engineering or similar
Deep knowledge of the design/testing and experience in developing of HV insulation components, preferably bushings and/or tap changers
Knowledge of diagnosis of testing failure like interpretation of PD patterns and or similar; interpretation of key parameters for insulation condition assessment like TanDelta, capacitance measurements and techniques like DFR (Dielectric frequency response)
Responsible team player with structured, proactive, self-driven and result oriented work approach
5+ years of experience in electrical engineering R&D role or similar with direct experience of testing.
Fluent in English
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 23, 2024! Applications will be reviewed after the final application date in August.
Hiring Manager Ana Paula Ribeiro, ana-paula.ribeiro@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8795491