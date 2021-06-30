R&D Team Manager - Valve Mechanical Design - ABB Power Grids Sweden AB - Elkraftsjobb i Ludvika
R&D Team Manager - Valve Mechanical Design
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB / Elkraftsjobb / Ludvika
2021-06-30
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
Valve Development department is technology team with in Technology & Solution Development, BU PPGI and focusing mainly developing new converter valve solutions for HVDC and SVC applications. In this role you will lead a team of highly knowledgeable mechanical design engineers and will be reporting to department manager for Valve Development.
Your responsibilities
In this role you will lead a team of highly skilled mechanical engineers for developing the converter valves
Manage team operations and ensure team deliverables meet expectations on quality and technical performance set by the business
Engage regularly with key stakeholders like Project Management, Product Management to ensure priorities and resource planning for development work are in line with the business strategy
Support competence development of team members in relevant technical areas
Initiate and drive continuous improvement activities and improve operational performance of the department in collaboration with your colleagues
Foster a strong and collaborative team culture based on mutual trust
Ensure good alignment and collaboration with interfacing teams around the globe
Your background
You hold master's degree in Mechanical Engineering with technical experience in power industry
Experience in people management as direct supervisor, project manager or other management activity
Solid understanding of development work within R&D organization
Proven analytic skills, combined with broad technical interest and sound quality thinking
Electromechanical design experience from electric power industry or design of high voltage products is valuable
As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written, and spoken alike. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
More about us
Welcome to apply before 28th of July! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Gopichand Bopparaju +46 107-38 72 98, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, or Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, +46 107-38 53 25.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB
Lyviksvägen 10
77131 LUDVIKA
Jobbnummer
5837705
