R&D Senior Engineer
2024-07-10
We are looking for a R&D Senior Engineer to join our Technology team for P&IC. In this role you aim to develop cost competitive products with best-in-class technology and quality for Surge Arresters and Capacitors.
Innovation is the heart of Hitachi Energy, and our Technology Centers are continuously challenging the technology limits developing the next generation products and solutions utilizing a high degree of innovation. Join us if you have outstanding scientific or technical expertise as well as drive and passion. Through your development projects you will become part of company-wide R&D community that will enhance your development and career.
Join our Technology Centre and be part of our exciting journey towards a Greener, Stronger and Smarter Grid.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Global product support for Surge arresters and accessories, as well as Capacitors. You will work with processes and articles as well as product development for surge arresters and capacitors.
Lead and/or contribute to R&D project, GPS projects or work-package, with structured and target-oriented working style
Work with a global R&D team ensuring a knowledge sharing, timely and high-quality deliverables
Effectively communicate with colleagues, customers, suppliers and other external partners. Document results in the form of technical reports, presentations, IP etc.
Create ideas and proposals for new R&D projects
Technical support on quality issue resolutions
Your background
University degree combined with proven work-life experience in relevant field
Experience from electrical engineering and project management
It is beneficial if you have experience from High Voltage Surge arresters
It is meritorious if you also have experience from High Voltage Capacitors technology
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Swedish and other languages is a merit
You have the ability to work in other technical areas, as for example: dielectrics, thermal management, other products
Additional information
You are welcome to apply by August 1th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager Andreas Soors, andreas.soors@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 107-38 39 68; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
