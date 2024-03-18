R&D Project Manager
2024-03-18
Are you a project manager with an engineering background? Would you like to work in a company with the entire chain- from idea through development to serial production? Join us as an R&D Project Manager at Westermo in Västerås!
Within our R&D department, a group of six project managers lead the work from concept stage all the way to serial production in our own factory. We are now looking for an R&D Project Manager, to lead development of next generation industrial routers and switches. In this role, you will be working close with colleagues in both R&D and Production. We pride ourselves when it comes to quality, but also regarding our open culture and a helpful attitude. Here, you will work in an environment that provides structure, but is also open to trying new things and keeping a pragmatic approach.
The Westermo brand and products are known for robustness in the eyes of our customers along with our strong ability to solve their challenges; using our software, hardware and application know-how. We act globally and in a big variety of markets such as Trains, Trackside, Energy sector, Infrastructure etc. If you are ready for your next step as a project manager- here is a chance for you!
Are you our new R&D Project Manager?
If you choose to join Westermo you will be part of a team of skilled and dedicated Project Managers working side by side helping each other out, sharing knowledge and experience. In this team we encourage everyone to contribute to improve our ways of working going forward. We aim to work in a structured yet pragmatic way. We need to stay agile but with good control as we are an important part of a our growing business., on a global market.
We continuously run a number of Development projects in parallel and you will be responsible for one or several of them. Projects can be initiated both internally, by our Product Management department, or by a customer or a partner company.
Once your project(s) are up to speed you will lead the day-to-day execution as well as long term planning, financial follow up and reporting to your Project Steering Committee. You will interact with team members and stakeholders from many different areas of the company such as: Electronics, Mechanics, Software, Software Test, Purchasing, Suppliers, Production, Production Test, Marketing, Product Management and potentially external Customers or Partners.
So, who are we looking for?
For this role, we are open to a few different profiles: You could either have a stronger production focus; having lead projects in a production environment. Or, you could have a stronger electronics focus; having worked with hardware development. However, you need to have project management skills and experience.
You have the ability to see people's skills and competences, and facilitate how they come to best use. Teamwork, communication and trust are values you cherish and you have a flexible and problem-solving attitude. You are structured and organised, and you like to work with people with diverse skills and expertise areas.
We believe that one of the best parts of this Project Manager role is that you get to work with projects from a very early idea stage, all the way to serial production. If this triggers your excitement - you'd be in the right place!
Requirements:
Work experience from leading technical product development
Academic degree in Engineering
Fluent in Swedish and English
Experience from or good understanding of several of the following areas: requirements handling, electronics development, mechanical design, product validation testing, type testing, electronics production, production testing, or HW/SW interaction
Meritorious (but not a must):
Project management experience from product development of electronic devices
Project management experience from working with external customers/partners
Managerial experiences from a technical department
Project Management training and certification
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic Information:
Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent
Questions? Recruiting Manager Christian Poljén; christian.poljen@westermo.com
and Elin Sandell, Recruiter at elin.sandell@westermo.com
About Westermo:
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market. The work environment is very dynamic with great loyalty and team spirit. It is expected to take initiative and our flat organization creates efficiency and provides the opportunity for those who are closest to the task of solving it.
Westermo is a leading supplier of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the World market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and has today more than 480 employees with a turnover around 1000 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics AB, listed on the stock exchange. Ersättning
