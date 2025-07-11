UX Designer for a Leading Global Industrial Company
2025-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Want to design smart and seamless user experiences that make a real impact? We're looking for a UX Designer to help shape our Client's global Portal - a platform used by thousands of users every day.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are searching for a UX Designer to support the continued development of our Client's Portal, which serves users across all three of our divisions. This role focuses on delivering high-quality user experiences through user research and data-driven design. The designer will work hands-on with UX flows and user insights, contributing to both strategic and day-to-day design work. Close collaboration with the UX Lead, fellow designers, PM and the product team is essential to ensure user needs are met and design solutions align with business goals. The role also includes managing stakeholder expectations. In this role, you will take ownership of UX tasks within ongoing initiatives and feature development
You are offered
• Opportunity to influence a central digital platform used across all three divisions, where your design expertise will have a direct impact on user experience and business outcomes.
• Work in a cross-functional and dedicated team with a high level of collaboration, where you'll have the space to drive both strategic and hands-on UX work - from user insights to finalized solutions.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you. This is an assignment at our client, with your employment through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct user research, interviews, and usability testing to gather actionable insights
• Analyse user behaviour, pain points, and feedback to inform design improvements
• Create user flows using the existing Husqvarna design system in Figma
• Ensure alignment with the design system and accessibility standards
• Translate business and user needs into intuitive, accessible design solutions
• Communicate design rationale and manage stakeholder expectations confidently
• Work with developers to hand over designs and support implementation
• Facilitate workshops, participate in design reviews and sprint planning
• Follow up on key user goals and KPIs to measure and iterate designs based on feedback, data, and evolving requirements
• Document UX decisions in Confluence and maintain design artifacts for team alignment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have working experience as an UX Designer, preferably with some UI design involvement
• Experience working with Figma and Confluence
• Experience conducting user interviews, usability testing, and interpreting data
• Fluent in Swedish and English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stable
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
