Do you dream of a world where creativity and chocolate collide? At Barry Callebaut the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, we are searching for a R&D (Research and Development) Product Expert Technologist. Think of it like being the next Willy Wonka - a visionary with an endless supply of ideas and a love for crafting chocolate experiences.
Join our team R&D team in Vending and Beverages for the development of hot chocolates, coffee and tea drinks.
We are now looking for a Product Expert Technologist to our R&D department.
The R&D Product Expert Technologist will be responsible for the product development of powder recipes for tailor made customer recipes and branded products for Vending and Beverage applications. This role combines the process knowledge and the expertise in the right raw material selection to provide a suitable solution for our customer's applications. In addition to the development of the product, and setup in the Barry Callebaut systems the R&D Product Expert Technologist is also responsible for the analysis and sensory evaluation of the developed powders.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES & SCOPE
• Leading and supporting the end-to-end process of product innovation from initial customer brief to development and final product setup in our systems to support a successful product launch for our customers
• Check and confirm product feasibility of our powder developments with various stakeholders (Quality, production, planning, and packaging departments)
• Supporting our production team during factory trials, evaluation of the factory trials, and internal presentation and discussion of the trial results
• Raw material analysis (lab analysis, brew tests) and evaluation in powder recipes
• Support our R&D customer-facing colleagues in customer innovation sessions at our BC Academy
• Ensure you maintain a good overview of Barry Callebaut 's process capabilities, current product portfolio, and internal innovation funnel
• Act as a sparring partner for Sales and our R&D customer-facing colleagues
Scope:
Role based in Kageröd, Sweden to support our customers and internal projects of powder development for Vending and Beverages
EDUCATION, LANGUAGE, SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS
Preferably 2-3 years of work experience in a laboratory-related role for food and consumer goods
Academic food technology background or similar study will be beneficial for you
Proactive way of working and like to take ownership and drive projects
Experience in Project Management
Beneficial good knowledge of various working tools and systems (MS Office, Salesforce, and SAP)
