R&d Engineer- Hvdc Valve Mechanical Design And Development
2023-12-19
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. HVDC is currently seeking a R&D Engineer to join the team to work with Valve Mechanical Design and Development.
In this role, you will be part of the Valve Development Department, which is a part of the Technology and Solutions Development office at HVDC. This department it is responsible for the development of new HVDC and SVC converter valves. HVDC converter valves are used to convert AC to DC, and vice versa, and are essential for HVDC power transmissions. SVC converter valves are used in SVC systems, in order to support and stabilize AC systems. The Valve Development Department is focusing mainly on electrical and mechanical design and development activities and works in close collaboration with the global HVDC organization. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
As a R&D Engineer at Hitachi Energy, you will work on cutting-edge technologies to develop and update our products for HVDC. The market is always changing, and therefore we are looking for you who have an innovative and creative approach towards solving problem. Your attitude is characterized by learning agility, and you are open to adapting to changes in technology, methodology, and project requirements. The team you will be joining are composed by energetic people, with mix of experienced and young engineers and colleagues from diverse nationalities around the world. We work closely with design teams and collaborate with engineering and research teams in Sweden and abroad, therefore it is essential that you are a team player and have great collaboration and communication skills.
Your Responsibilities
Work in new product development projects focusing on valve mechanical design tasks involving multi-disciplinary areas - for example heat transfer, electrical insulation, strength of materials and manufacturing technologies.
Oversee DFA/DFM for new product development across different R&D projects
Perform DFMEA to prevent unnecessary product development issues in future.
Perform mechanical design for converter valve components including design calculations, preparation of design specifications and technical documents.
Preparation of 3D CAD Models, drawings and BOM.
Participate in various product verification tests from early prototype testing to final verification of converter valve design.
Your Background
Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Applied Physics, or similar discipline.
5+ years of experience within mechanical design, new product development, or another area within engineering.
Deep understanding of mechanical core competences, material selection, manufacturing methods, GD&T and basic understanding of electrical technology.
Experience with product lifecycle perspective in the design work by considering various aspects like reliability, safety, maintainability, tooling and manufacturing requirements, is required.
Electromechanical design experience from electric power industry or design of high voltage products, and some material knowlede is valuable.
Strong proficiency in 3D-CAD modelling, ideally in NX environment, and basic understanding of FEM and Ansys/Abaqus is a must.
Working knowledge of Team Center PLM system and SAP is preferred.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required. Proficiency in Swedish will be an advantage.
Additional Information
This role can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden, with the opportunity to work remotely up to a couple of days per week.
Welcome to apply before January 21st. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Kunal Pathak, kunal.pathak@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
