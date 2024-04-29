R&D engineer
2024-04-29
Job description
R&D engineer - Gothenburg
Would you like the opportunity to work in a pharmaceutical company? Do you enjoy working in the lab? Then this might be the right role for you! We are now seeking an R&D engineer for one of our clients in Gothenburg to join their team. Could you be the one?
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities:
Plan, execute and document analyses and product development activities in the laboratory.
Prototype manufacturing and participate in test runs in the production.
Method development and method validation.
Instrument responsibility.
Cooperation with external suppliers.
About randstad life sciences
Do you have knowledge within the lab and want to develop your analytical skills further? Then apply now!
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Who you are
You can work independently but also in teams, are open minded with a flexible and adaptable approach. As a person you are eager to learn and have the eye to see what needs to be done. Since the role involves close
collaboration with colleagues and other stakeholders, you are comfortable reaching out to other people and can quickly build a network of personal relations.
Qualifications/Background:
An academic background in chemistry, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering or similar.
Some years' experience from practical work in the laboratory.
Previous experience in prototype/product development of MedTech products is valuable.
Very good documentation and communication skills in English and at least basic knowledge in Swedish.
About the company
