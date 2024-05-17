Financial controller to our client
Do you have a keen eye for financial details and a passion for analysis? Join our clients team as a Financial Coordinator and make a difference in supporting our company's financial operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Actively participate in departmental budgeting and gap analysis.
Manage and track purchase orders within the department.
Conduct internal meetings to review headcount plans and business area expenditures.
Handle invoicing processes for various business areas.
Ensure timely and accurate financial reporting in compliance with internal audit policies.
Analyze key performance indicators and provide actionable recommendations.
Conduct economic and financial analysis to support business strategies and tactics.
Requirements:
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Strong communication and leadership skills.
Proficient in Excel; familiarity with Power BI is a plus.
Ideally experienced with Volvo system, SAP, Analysis for Office, and EBD.
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Financial Management, or related field.
2 to 5 years of relevant work experience.
Work Environment:
You may be based at either the Lundby or Lindholmen office, depending on operational requirements.
This position offers a rewarding opportunity to step into a role that makes a meaningful impact while temporarily covering for a team member on parental leave.
Seniority Level: Senior
Locations: Lindholmen (SE) or Göteborg (SE)
Remote Work: 0%
Contract Period: May 20, 2024 - April 30, 2025Om företaget
