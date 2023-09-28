R&d Engineer - Hvdc Control & Protection Application Software
2023-09-28
As a R&D Engineer - HVDC Control & Protection Application Software, you will be part of the Technology & Solutions Development (Business R&D) organization in HVDC, Hitachi Energy, Ludvika, Sweden. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC.
Your responsibilities
As R&D Engineer, you will play a leading role in development and testing of various control and protection applications for HVDC
The application software developed will be used as the building blocks, from which HVDC projects all over the world will take their first steps
Electrical system/ automation programming and contributing to testing strategies of the same, as per industry standards and guidelines
Your innovative and smart applications will enable HVDC to fulfill advanced technology need and derive higher customer value
You will work with our latest HVDC technology and solutions, in collaboration with colleagues located worldwide
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have relevant experience as a High Voltage Electrical Engineer
Genuine technical interest to work and contribute to future development in the field of HVDC grid connection technologies
Ability to work well in Agile project teams and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details and accuracy
You contribute with a strong problem-solving mindset and endurance to deliver and document high-quality technical solutions
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required
Knowledge of HVDC technology and experience of the MACHTM system will be an added advantage
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 29th of October 2023! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Aditya Deb, aditya.deb@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
