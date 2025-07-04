Join BE Group's IT Evolution - Become Our New IT Operations Specialist
We're now looking for a key player to join BE Group's IT transformation - are you ready to help shape the future?
Location: Norrköping
Start: Autumn 2025
About the Role
Are you looking for a chance to shape the digital foundation of a company undergoing a modern IT transformation? This is a unique opportunity to take on a new role and make a significant impact on the future of BE Group's IT environment. You'll play a key role in building robust, secure, and forward-thinking IT operations that truly make a difference across the organization.
________________________________________
About BE Group
BE Group is more than a steel and metal supplier - we are a partner to industries shaping the future. With our roots in logistics, distribution, and production services, we provide tailored solutions that help our customers grow. As part of BE Group, you'll join a company built on trust, experience, and a long-term vision where your contribution truly matters.
________________________________________
The Role - What You'll Do
This position is ideal for someone who enjoys being at the core of technical progress. You'll work hands-on with infrastructure and operations while also supporting strategic decisions. You'll take ownership of key areas such as cloud services, security, workplace tools, and supplier management - with the freedom to develop and drive initiatives forward.
• Build and manage a secure, modern IT environment that supports BE Group's digital ambitions.
• Act as a subject matter expert in IT, tech, and security, offering guidance and practical support to the organization.
• Develop strong supplier relationships and ensure high-quality outsourced services (cloud, server ops, network, hardware).
• Enhance and support the Modern Workplace platform, including Microsoft 365, Windows, device lifecycle and security.
• Collaborate across the business to support applications and services beyond core infrastructure.
• Play an active role in IT-related projects that create real impact on how the company works.
• Evaluate and implement new technologies that help BE Group stay ahead.
• Design, assist and improve tools and processes that boost performance in daily IT operations.
________________________________________
Your Qualifications
You're someone who brings both knowledge and curiosity. You have a technical background and want to apply it where it matters - helping a growing company meet modern digital challenges.
• A degree in IT, systems science, computer engineering, or similar technical field.
• Minimum 1-2 years' experience in a comparable role.
• Experience in outsourced IT environments is a plus.
• Industry familiarity (manufacturing, logistics, or production) is valuable.
• Depending on your experience, you may take on independent responsibility for IT operations within your responsibility area and hands-on support from the start - or grow into the role over time with the support from the IT team and your own ambition.
• Fluent English, both written and spoken, is required for daily communication in the group.
Bonus if you have experience working with:
• Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate
• Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administration Associate
• ITIL Foundation
________________________________________
Who You Are
We're looking for someone who thrives in an environment where every day brings new opportunities. You're structured but creative, self-driven but collaborative. You enjoy simplifying complex issues and helping others succeed through technology.
• A solution-seeker with a positive mindset who sees technology as a tool for progress.
• A collaborator and team player who values communication and shared goals.
• Service-minded and always willing to support others with your expertise.
________________________________________
Why Join BE Group's IT Transformation Journey?
Now is the time to join BE Group as we modernize and elevate our entire IT landscape. This is more than just a job - it's a chance to be part of something in motion. Your role will be central in shaping how we work, what systems we use, and how we evolve as a company.
• Drive change and innovation from within a supportive IT team.
• Take ownership and be heard - your input will help define the path forward.
• Work in a company that values long-term thinking and invests in its people.
• Grow professionally with the backing of a stable and forward-looking organization.
________________________________________
Practical Information
We want you to thrive, and that starts with clarity.
• Location: Based at BE Group's site in Norrköping.
• Manager: Reports to the IT Operations Manager located in Finland.
• Travel: May occasionally be required to other BE Group locations in Sweden.
• Company language: English is the official language across the BE Group organization.
________________________________________
Application & Contact
We are conducting a continuous selection process, meaning the position may be filled before the application deadline. Don't wait to apply if this sounds like your next step!
Recruitment is handled by Tobias Hermansson at StudentConsulting Group.
For more information or to submit your application, contact:
Tobias.Hermansson@StudentConsulting.com
________________________________________
