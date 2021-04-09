R&d Engineer - Fpga Development - ABB Power Grids Sweden AB - Elkraftsjobb i Ludvika
R&d Engineer - Fpga Development
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB / Elkraftsjobb / Ludvika
2021-04-09
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi ABB Power Grids located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. This Hitachi ABB Power Grids developed HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. HVDC is also used to connect power systems. The Valve Design department is responsible for the design of converter valves, a key component in HVDC transmission systems. The HVDC valve consists of more than 15 000 components and is a complex product which requires several years of experience before the technology can be fully mastered.
Your responsibilities
As a FPGA Design Engineer, you will work on complex functions where high performance, availability and robustness are key elements. Example designs are proprietary high-speed optical communication protocols, high-speed buses, EtherCAT, data collection, filters, and functions for HVDC control and protection.
We work in a modern environment where both rapid prototyping and productification takes place. To our help we have modern tools and labs for the complete development cycle, from early prototype testing to final system verification.
We have an innovative spirit and nothing is impossible for us to solve. The team works with challenging tasks in an agile set-up. High level of collaboration is required with all stakeholders where speed of response is the key.
We have a technical career path in R&D but also a possibility to grow into several roles within other parts of the organization where your experience can be utilized.
You will be living Hitachi ABB Power Grids core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We require a university education in Engineering from reputed university or documented relevant work experience.
You have deep understanding of digital electronic design and FPGAs or ASICs.
Minimum of 5 years of experience from professional development processes and electronics development.
Deep knowledge in VHDL or Verilog.
Deep knowledge in FPGA-architectures (Xilinx, Intel, Lattice, MicroSemi or similar).
You are a good team player with great collaboration skills.
Fluency in English both written and spoken is required.
Fluency in Swedish is highly desirable (although not mandatory).
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 7th of May 2021! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jan Juntunen, +46 107-38 02 16, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, or Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, +46 107-38 53 25.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07
Adress
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB
Lyviksvägen 3
77180 Ludvika
Jobbnummer
5680512
