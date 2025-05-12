R&D Engineer - Environmental testing
2025-05-12
The opportunity
We are seeking a new R&D Engineer within our Environmental Verification team at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. The Environmental Verification team is responsible for testing our various products in the laboratory under a range of different environmental conditions, including EMC, Climatic, Safety, Mechanical etc., as well as confirming our products adhere to all relevant international standards and regulations. The products consist of embedded control and protection systems ranging from field devices, via advanced control and protection system devices to power electronics devices used in our Power Transmission or Power Quality Systems, e.g. HVDC, SVC or STATCOM systems deliveries.
You will be part of a technical team working in a dynamic and flexible environment and which strives towards quality and on-time delivery.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
How you 'll make an impact
Testing & validation of products and/or system.
Practically build the test setup with auxiliary equipment including wiring and supervision and operating the various testing equipment.
Perform environmental tests such as EMC, Climatic, Safety, Mechanical according to various standards in our internal or external laboratory.
Prepare test specification, plan, and execute hardware tests, present and follow-up on tests results.
Document results and compile testing reports.
Be involved in identifying improvements and optimization of our testing procedures.
Your background
The successful candidate holds a University degree within Electronics, Engineering or similar area.
Knowledge and experience of Climate and EMC tests procedures and adherence to relevant international standards.
Practical knowledge in laboratory work.
Experience or knowledge about working in an Agile® organization.
You are a self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as having strong communicative and collaborative skills.
A good working knowledge of English, both written and spoken, is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 2025-06-06. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Minesh Patel minesh.patel@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to the Talent Acquisition Partner, Agata Koper, agata.koper@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06
