R&D Engineer - Embedded Software Developer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2022-12-01
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
You will be part of our R&D department - MACH, within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. We are focusing mainly on hardware, software and system design working in close collaboration with the global organization. Now we are looking for enthusiasts who would like to strengthen our teams.
Your responsibilities
As a programmer at MACH Software Development within HVDC, you will be involved in development and maintenance, from pre-study and design to tests and integration.
In our projects, you will work closely with both external and internal contacts.
Together with your highly competent colleagues you will develop and maintain the MACH platform.
You will further develop your skills within programming, both by taking part in, and contributing to, our great talent pool.
You will be living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have a genuine interest in computers, programming and new technology combined with several years' experience from similar work.
Bachelor's or master's degree within Embedded Systems, Computer Science, Data Communications is highly qualifying. However, the most important is your experience and interest.
You have solid understanding of C/C++ and knowledge in C#.
You have experience from embedded software development and real time operating systems.
It is advantageous if you also have experience in .NET and software development using Visual Studio, data communications, SQL and TFS
Experience in FPGA/VHDL and scripting languages like Perl and Python is an advantage.
As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written and spoken alike.
Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply by January 15! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
More information: Recruiting Manager Remia Menon, remia.menon@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
7222862