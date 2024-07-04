R&D - Electrolytes Additives Specialist
Novo Energy R&d AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy R&d AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and now we are looking for Specialist in Electrolyte Additives to make it happen. Are you ready to shape the future while honing your leadership skills and becoming an expert in a technical field that will revolutionize the world?
In this role you will spread and lead the technological development of our product from electrolyte additive development and evaluation to material integration in cells.
At NOVO Energy we enable Volvo Cars to go fully electric by 2030. We are a joint venture, with the benefit of funding and expertise from our two strong mother companies Northvolt & Volvo Cars. Embrace an awe-inspiring challenge and be at the forefront of technological advancement. We are focused on integrating cutting-edge cell technology into vehicle design, ensuring safety, performance, and sustainability. Together we push the boundaries of battery design in a fast-paced environment.
What You'll Do
Your work will focus on understanding the fundamentals of electrolyte additives and how they influence the performance of automotive batteries. You will lead planning and execution of experiments, validation of analytical methods, and analyze data to assess which new materials, deployed together, will enable Novo Energy to meet performance requirements for next-generation Volvo Cars.
- Design and evaluate new and already commercialized electrolyte additives to match the requirements from Volvo's vehicle specifications.
- Plan and execute experiments in collaboration with Engineering team. Based on sound statistical methods, plan and deliver efficient experimental campaigns that provide actionable information about battery electrolytes.
- Discover causative relationships. Connect material-level properties to product-level battery performance specs. Figure out methods of predicting cell performance based on analytics at electrolyte level.
- Once validated, work closely with cell designers to scale new materials into full-size cell designs. Iterate.
- Stay on top of the newest technology and methods out in the world. Use your judgment to make the case for which technologies are aligned with the company's goals and worth investigating further.
- Communicate complex chemistry and materials science concepts clearly to non-expert audiences. Make your planning and technical thought process visible and understandable to the people around you, from managers to technicians.
Your Background
You thrive in an inclusive environment and work to bring new teammates on board with clear communication, shared goals, and mutual trust. You're excited to be part of a diverse, international team.
You are comfortable in new settings, working on open-ended problems where no prescribed solution exists. When your experimental data doesn't look right, you're the first person to take a deep, in-person look at the experiment to understand and durably fix root causes of drift. You thrive from extracting clean signals from noisy experiments and to produce high-quality technical work with minimal guidance and underdefined inputs. You are a curious and passionate team player who likes to have fun while achieving the goal!
A relevant university degree in chemistry, electrochemistry, or materials science with a focus on battery electrolytes. The topic your thesis was/is about battery electrolytes.
- Practical experience in battery R&D such as doing PhD in topics related to battery electrolytes or experience in battery industry- You've been through multiple iterations of new materials development and characterization
- Proven experience in evaluating electrolyte additives.
- You bring a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit to your daily work. You're passionate & purpose-driven.
Our Offer
We offer you an R&D environment, with a clear goal to ship product. Our facility is located in the central parts of Gothenburg, a small but international city with a lot to offer and the nature around the corner. We will support you in a potential relocation and our comp package covers benefits to encourage a good work-life balance while being part of an exhilarating global venture!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy R&d AB
(org.nr 559344-2618), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8787013