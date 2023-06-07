Quality & Environmental Specialist, Oriola
2023-06-07
Do you have experience from roles within quality and environment and want to apply your knowledge and skills at a company who every day aims to enhance health in the society? Do you want to work in an international environment? Then this might be for you!
Oriola is a Finnish listed company with solid expertise within the pharmaceutical sector and sites in Finland and Sweden. With over 100 years of experience in medicine distribution, Oriola ensures that medicines as well as health and wellbeing products are delivered in a safe and customer friendly manner to pharmacies, vetenarians, retailers or dose dispensing customers. Here you will work with supporting pharmaceutical companies throughout the entire lifespan of a product.
The role
Oriola is now looking for a representative in Quality and Environmental matters who will be responsible for coordinating and managing the company's ongoing Quality and Environmental practices according to ISO9001 and ISO14001. In this variating role, you will work as a contact person for relevant stakeholders and an expert on current environmental legislation.
The role includes responsibilities such as:
• To act as an expert for issues within ISO9001 and ISO14001 standards to ensure that the company complies with the requirements of the standards.
• Monitor environmental related regulation, keep the organization informed of any changes and guide the organization to implement the necessary practices.
• Coordinate external/internal audits within ISO9001 and 14001, as well as conduct internal and supplier audits.
• Manage environmental reporting including e.g. emissions, energy consumption, waste and recycling
• Be responsible for the preparation and implementation of annual environmental plans and identifying significant environmental aspects.
As quality and environmental specialist, you are responsible for training and supporting units and business owners in all matters relating to Quality & Environment, as well as supporting the organization in dialogue with customers. The position includes responsibilities in Oriola Group and is a cross country position including responsibilities in both Sweden and in Finland.
Your profile
To succeed in this role you are confident and knowledgeable in the environmental area, and enjoy collaborations both internally and externally. You are used to taking on the role as expert in different formations and have a coaching way in educating and ensuring compliance throughout the organization.
In addition, you need the following qualifications:
• Minimum Sc. within chemistry, biology, pharmacy, engineering or similar.
• 2-3 years of work experience in the Quality and Environment related roles.
• Very good knowledge of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001
• Experience in quality management systems and sustainability reporting as well as deviation management and process orientation.
• Professional in English and Swedish an/-or Finnish, both spoken and written
• Experience from GxP regulated industry, and previous work in project setups is meritorious
Oriola as a company cherish openness, taking initiative and responsibility, and working together. It is important that your way of working reflects these company values.
Interested?
Then don't hesitate to take contact or apply. In this recruitment process, Oriola is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. Please submit your application no later than 6th of August. If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisors, Matilda Brink matilda.brink@mpyascitech.com
0723634881 or Ellinor Crafoord ellinor.crafoord@mpyascitech.com
, 0721765167.
About Oriola
Working at Oriola means that you are an essential part of the distribution chain of pharmaceuticals and other health and wellbeing products. You join a multinational organization with great possibilities to develop and develop others. With the industry's widest range of services in the Nordics, Oriola employees have access to a wealth of expertise and inspiring career opportunities.
Over the decades, Oriola has become a strong actor in the Finnish and Swedish markets, and the company has taken part in creating reliable medicine distribution that meets the demands of the modern healthcare. Since the 2000s, Oriola has further expanded and is now a comprehensive pharmaceutical expert organisation. In addition to high-quality medicine distribution, its services include pharmaceutical expert services and dose dispensing. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06
