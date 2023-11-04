Cylinder Development Engineer
Konvegas Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Växjö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Växjö
2023-11-04
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Konvegas Sweden AB i Växjö
KonveGas is a leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions. We are committed to addressing the global energy challenge by developing cutting-edge technologies in the fields of biogas and hydrogen production and storage. We believe in a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future.
We are seeking a highly skilled Cylinder Development Engineer with expertise in lightweight fiber materials for biogas and hydrogen storage. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and optimizing biogas and hydrogen storage cylinders using advanced lightweight fiber materials, contributing to the advancement of clean and renewable energy solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop biogas and hydrogen storage cylinders utilizing lightweight fiber materials to ensure safety, quality, and performance standards.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to prototype and test new cylinder designs, focusing on lightweight, high-strength solutions.
Optimize cylinder materials, structures, and manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency and reduce weight.
Conduct risk assessments and ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards.
Continuously improve existing cylinder designs to enhance reliability and lightweight performance.
Design and be a part of the production line
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in cylinder design and development, with a specialization in lightweight fiber materials.
Strong knowledge of lightweight composite materials, materials science, thermodynamics, and fluid dynamics.
Proficiency in CAD software and engineering analysis tools.
Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and innovative thinking.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25
E-post: alexander@konvegas.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Konvegas Sweden AB
(org.nr 556854-3812)
Hammargatan 13 (visa karta
)
352 46 VÄXJÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8240078