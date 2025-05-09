Quality Manager, Chassi Operations Borås Plant
2025-05-09
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you passionate about operations and continuous improvement? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment and seek to make a meaningful impact? If you're ready to take the next step in your career and are driven by the desire to achieve extraordinary results together with a diverse team, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity at Volvo Buses.
What you will do
At Chassi Operations you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As the Quality Manager in the Borås plant you are responsible for developing and leading the work in the Quality function. Your primary focus will be to secure strategic quality plans, policies, and procedures at all levels to ensure that the quality systems will meet internal and external customer expectations. In this position you will be reporting to the Vice President Chassi Operations and be a part of the plant management team. In our dynamic environment, you will collaborate with colleagues and customers to create innovative solutions. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Ensure that necessary systems and procedures are in place to satisfy customers and internal/external audits.
• Identifies quality performance, trends and corrective action by coordinating with customers and suppliers.
• Represents the company by interfacing with customers as well as assisting with internal and external audits. Develops and coordinates corrective action procedures and plans resulting from these audits.
• Develop, implement, and maintain quality management systems in accordance with ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 standards.
• Guide and foster a continuous improvement culture within the organization through team development.
• Monitor and report on key performance indicators related to Quality and Environmental performance.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
To enjoy and excel in this role we believe you need to be curious, well organized and have great networking skills. In our fast-paced environment, your ability to drive change and contribute to a positive team spirit will be invaluable.
We believe you have the following knowledge/experience:
• Bachelor's degree in engineering or technical equivalent
• Intimate knowledge of manufacturing processes preferable in a global organization
• Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and project management skills.
• Experience from driving improvements based on the Lean concept
• Strong knowledge of ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 standards
• Leadership experience is essential
• Excellent communication and language skills, fluent in Swedish and English.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus we can promise you an exciting and certainly challenging journey. Bring your passion and drive and we will provide development opportunities, both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group want you to be prosper and happy, because when you succeed, we succeed!
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We warmly welcome your applications and look forward to hearing from you! Last application date is the 26th of May.
For further information, please contact:
Joakim Wretman, VP Chassi Operations: joakim.wretman@volvo.com
Anna Sjödin, Manager People & Culture: anna.sjodin@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137
