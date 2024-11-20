Quality Manager - Global Radio Products (755523)
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Grow with us
What you will do
Reporting to the Head of Radio Products Quality Assurance, You will be working as a Quality Manager in this important role within PEU (Product Engineering Unit) Radio Quality Assurance Sector.
While you will be an individual contributor, this is a transformational global leadership role. You will be working as an individual contributor responsible for leading proactive quality activities across the Product Development lifecycle of our Global Radio portfolio. Lifecycle spans Early Phases/Pre-Dev, systemization, Development/Design, Integration and Verification, Product Introduction and maintenance lifespan. Your aim is to lead and improve our global PEU Radio organization in securing and measuring quality in our radio products to meet customer quality targets.
You will initiate and drive improvements that enable Product Development to meet our quality KPI's. In this role you will also work proactively to identify and lift roadblocks in acting fast with customer feedback. Taking learnings as feedback back to Product Development as well as leading quick resolution of customer issues.
You will interact within PEU but also with our external stakeholders in PEU CX, PEU RU Software, PEU Silicon, Supply and other Engineering Units within BNEW organization.
We are on our journey to lead process transformation to make our product development Data driven, working closely with Radio Data Analytics team, you will be taking initiatives to collaboratively lead global process changes in this direction too.
You will bring
• Product Development and industrialization experience from Networks Products (Radio preferably) in one or all of following domains
• RF and / or Digital Hardware Design
• Software Design
• Radio Product Integration
• Radio Product Testing and Verification
• Experience with Reliability and Robustness in Design is an asset
• Excellent knowledge of Processes in Radio Product Development
• Product Introduction or product deployment knowledge is an asset
• Leadership role experience (Project or Line)
• Experience from leading 1-2 mid size projects in
• Improvements workstreams or change management
• Product Development
• Virtual Team Leadership experience is an asset
• Demonstrated track record of improving ways of working and processes in Product Development and/or Supply
• Excellent Communication skills
• Fit For Purpose Mindset
• Customer Orientation
Join our Team
Product Engineering Unit Radio
Product Engineering Unit Radio (PEU Radio) drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio products and solutions. It is a global organization, within Engineering Unit Hardware (EUHW), collaborating across many sites in Canada, China, Estonia and Sweden to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our ongoing market leadership in radio, taking a leadership position in Networks of future.
The Sector Radio Quality Assurance is responsible for strengthening the feedback loop from product quality issues in field to early phases in design, and takes a customer-centric approach to release quality products on time with minimum HW returns and SW rollout blockers. Radio Quality Assurance enables the resolution of cross-portfolio quality issues through fact-based data-driven insights, ensuring PEU Radio does not make the same mistakes in upcoming radio platforms. We pursue our vision according to Ericsson's strategy and HW Engineering Unit wanted position to be industry-leading in radio, securing outstanding quality customer experience.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Kistagången 6 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
9022046