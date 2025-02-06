Quality Engineer - Fixed Term
2025-02-06
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are currently seeking a Quality Engineer for a fixed term period. This temporary role provides an excellent opportunity to contribute to our team and gain valuable experience within a specified timeframe.
HSS Portfolio & Quality is responsible for Portfolio Management of the Fuel, Lube & Pure application High Speed Separators as well as securing the quality follow-up, change management & process. In this position, you oversee, coordinate & coach the various KEY investigation projects across the organization and secure root cause analysis and that problems are solved. Manage medium to large projects, with small to medium complexity or business impact, in accordance with LSS & Alfa Laval's project methodology to reach desired outcome.
This means:
Take a leadership role to improve the quality of the products for higher customer satisfaction.
Prepare & analyze overview of technical problems.
Drive KPI structure to reach long term quality goals.
Take a leadership role in the overall progress of the key investigation and claim steering committee meetings.
Managing Claims Steering committee and preparing basis for decisions with project managers.
Manage and secure decision taking in Claims priority board with stakeholders from all departments.
Securing fact-based decisions in investigations.
Develop and maintain the quality & environmental management system to secure fulfilment of demands according to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.
Train, instruct and support claim handlers / coordinators and others functions in claims process and claims system.
Perform internal audits as well as support and participate in external audits.
Lead continuous improvement projects to improve product quality and processes.
What you know
You preferably hold a university degree with a technical background. Your background:
Knowledge in the engineering area and in ISO standards ISO 9001, ISO14000.
You are proactive in finding the right solution and have an ability to take decisions within your area.
You can handle complex problems using analytical and problem resolution skills.
Experience and interest in systematic quality work and improvements.
Fluency in English is a prerequisite.
Experience in Alfa Laval's claim system is valuable.
Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma is an advantage.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies.
For more information, please contact
Ashwini Bhagwat, Portfolio & Quality Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46 730 780 482
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by February 16th, 2025, at the latest.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
