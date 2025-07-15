Quality Assurance Engineering Manager
Voi Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gävle
, Örebro
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Quality Assurance Engineering Manager at Voi, you will play a key role in ensuring that our vehicles, batteries, and IoT systems meet the highest standards of quality and safety. You will lead a skilled Quality Assurance team across Europe and China and combine strategic supplier development with hands-on problem-solving to drive continuous improvements in our fleet and production processes. This will include:
Leading and supporting the Quality Assurance squad within the Vehicle Hardware & QA team by setting clear priorities, establishing structured ways of working, fostering a strong team spirit
Coaching engineers through regular feedback and mentorship to support their professional growth
Identifying quality issues, determining root causes, and developing effective mitigation and resolution actions with suppliers both during production and in the aftermarket
Travelling to Voi markets and supplier sites to work hands-on, understand challenges on the ground, flag critical issues to Voi management, and support swift resolution
Driving strategic supplier quality improvements by building strong relationships and implementing initiatives that raise their performance standards
Contributing to a well functioning & collaborative engineering culture aligned with Voi company values and being a driver for diversity, inclusion, and psychological safety within your teams
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We're looking for a driven and hands-on QA Engineer with experience from leading engineers, and the ability to lead multiple high-impact projects simultaneously. In addition to being fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
Minimum bachelor's degrees in an engineering discipline, ideally mechanical or electrical
Proven experience working with suppliers in China
Demonstrated experience managing QA engineering teams, with a strong focus on team empowerment, development, and delivery
The ability to collaborate cross-functionally with diverse teams
Extensive experience in quality assurance, including leading root cause analyses of in-field issues, production problems, and driving general quality process improvements
Excellent problem-solving skills; being data-driven and proficient in SQL is a strong plus.
Chinese language skills are a plus
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join a fast-moving scale-up and the #1 micromobility operator in Europe
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program.
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated, supportive and fun colleagues working towards a common goal.
Join the micromobility revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://www.voi.com/ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9429256