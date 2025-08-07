QA Tester
Rasulson Consulting AB / Lund
QA Tester - Manual Testing Focus After Database Migration
We are currently looking for a detail-oriented and proactive QA Tester with solid experience in manual testing of web-based systems, particularly in the context of backend or database transformations. The role centers around validating a PHP-based user portal following a complex migration from Oracle to PostgreSQL.
About the Assignment
As part of this role, you will take full responsibility for verifying that core functionality, business logic, and user experience remain intact post-migration. You will ensure data integrity, identify anomalies introduced by backend changes, and validate that workflows and reports perform according to expectations. Collaboration with developers, database experts, and system stakeholders will be key to your success.
Key Responsibilities
Perform thorough end-to-end manual testing to ensure application stability and correctness after migration
Validate business-critical workflows, form inputs, and system-generated reports through the user interface
Identify and document any functional discrepancies caused by changes in data structure or logic
Execute front-end data validation to confirm accuracy and reliability of displayed records
Collaborate closely with relevant teams to align testing efforts with business requirements
Create, maintain, and execute detailed manual test cases and provide clear reporting of test outcomes
Your Background
We are looking for someone who brings:
Hands-on experience testing enterprise web applications
Previous involvement in system or database migrations, ideally from Oracle to PostgreSQL
Strong skills in functional testing, UI validation, and business rule verification
Proven ability to create reusable manual test plans based on system requirements and use cases
Excellent communication skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers and business owners
A keen eye for detail and a structured approach to documentation and reporting
This role is ideal for a tester who enjoys taking ownership, thrives in change-driven environments, and is passionate about delivering quality solutions through careful and methodical validation.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
