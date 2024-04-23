QA Team Lead
2024-04-23
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAs our QA Team Lead, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our SaaS application, inventory agent, and connectors. Your leadership will be instrumental in guiding the QA team, implementing best practices, and driving continuous improvement in our testing processes.
This is a hands-on role which means you will both be conducting testing yourself as well as take ownership and be responsible for the whole QA process and workflows and have a team of 4-5 outsourced QA resources.
Responsibilities
Lead and mentor a team of QA professionals to ensure high-quality software delivery.
Develop and implement QA strategies, processes, and standards to meet quality objectives.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define testing requirements and priorities.
Conduct test planning, execution, and reporting to ensure product quality meets expectations.
Do manual testing, work with test automation, integration testing, and end-to-end testing.
Qualifications
Proven experience 5+ years in QA roles with a focus on software testing and quality assurance.
Strong understanding of QA methodologies, tools, and best practices in an Agile environment.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
Strategic thinker with a proactive approach to problem-solving and decision-making.
Experience from writing automation and integration tests.
Bonus points for
Experience from the Software Asset Management industry or from testing software agents/connectors.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and caring workplace. If you're a team player eager to grow professionally, APPLY now! Ersättning
