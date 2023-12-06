QA Specialist - Cypress
2023-12-06
Odevo and KWPMC
Odevo is a group of brands working together to bring innovation to the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. We have recently established ourselves in the U.S. with KW Property & Management Consulting, a leading Florida-based property manager, joining the Odevo group. KWPMC has achieved organic growth since its inception, with over 80,000 homes under management and 2,000 employees, and is currently developing its own cutting-edge digital platform. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we are looking for more great people to join us and work with Odevo and KWPMC to build market-leading property management software products. Are you one of them?
About the role
As a QA Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software solutions. You will be responsible for designing and implementing test strategies, creating and executing test plans, and identifying and reporting defects. Your expertise in automated testing tools, particularly Cypress, Azure Devops, and Jira, will be instrumental in achieving our quality objectives.
In this role, you will work remotely with the KWPMC development team to ensure that all software projects are completed on time and to the highest quality. Your key responsibilities will include:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and business analysts, to understand software requirements and develop comprehensive test plans.
Design, develop, and execute automated test scripts using Cypress, and Azure Devops to validate software functionality, performance, and reliability.
Identify, document, and track software defects using Jira, ensuring accurate and timely reporting of issues to the development team.
Analyze test results and provide detailed reports to stakeholders, highlighting any deviations from expected outcomes.
Continuously improve the test automation framework and processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior QA engineers, promoting best practices and ensuring adherence to quality standards.
Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and emerging technologies related to quality assurance and test automation.
Experience
Five years experience in a QA or similar role, with a focus on test automation
Demonstrated expertise in using Jira for defect tracking and project management
Solid understanding of software development methodologies, QA processes, and best practices
Certification in ISTQB is a plus
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams
Self-motivated, proactive, and able to work independently with minimal supervision
Experience with performance testing and security testing is a plus
What we offer
Remote friendly - you'll be part of a team that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers in the industry.
Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development.
Location
While we have an office in Stockholm, it is a fully remote position if that suits you best. Our office is on the top floor in the newly built Sthlm 04, which offers stunning views over Stockholm.
