QA/QC Specialist
2024-04-16
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe. Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning. Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe. We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
QA/QC Lead
This role will be site-based in Eskilstuna, Sweden.
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out onsite.
Reporting to: Project Manager
Responsibilities:
• The QA/QC Specialist must prepare handover, inspection and test documentation and operation & maintenance manuals
• Coordinate commissioning of systems within the teams and other stakeholders
• Full review of inspection and test documentation
• Review and issue final handover packages to the client
• Ensure compliance to regulatory standards throughout the installation and inspection of the project
• Perform quality inspections of the installations and control the close out of defects
• Oversee that testing is correctly executed on the project
• Liaise with the construction management team and client on installation and quality matters
• Attend quality meetings
• Input into weekly progress reporting on quality items
Skills, qualification & experience:
• Trade Background and/or a Third Level qualification, such as NVQ/City and Guilds etc.
5+ years of experience in a similar role essential
• Excellent attention to detail and organizational / planning skills.
• Ability to self-manage, prioritize and work to tight deadlines.
• Ability to communicate effectively with colleagues and clients.
• Ability to support, manage, lead and enthuse others.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
