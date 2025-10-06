QA & Release
Customer First is a leading company in contact center software, on a mission to revolutionize customer interactions with the power of AI. Customer First was founded in 2015 and has since then been using AI to create a hypermodern platform, and now they are in an exciting growth phase, challenging the current state of customer experiences. To be a part of Customer First means you will be a part of this growth and your idea could start a revolution.
The team at Customer First is looking heavily into new exciting technologies, to optimize processes, enhance customer engagement, and deliver exceptional service. Building smooth and more unified customer journeys is key and this is exactly what customers have been waiting for. They are a very skilled team that works closely with their customers to optimize their platform.
Do you want to be a part of a revolutionizing journey with the customer experience in the center? Then join Customer First and be part of building something new!
As a Release & QA Responsible, you'll play a central role in both ensuring top-notch quality for our cutting-edge contact center platform and managing smooth, reliable releases. With tight weekly releases, your work will directly impact thousands of customer interactions, securing trust and stability while accelerating innovation.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and execute quality assurance strategies tailored for Customer First's platform.
Own and coordinate the weekly release process, ensuring timely, reliable, and well-documented deployments.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including software development, product management, and customer support, to align release schedules and quality targets with business goals.
Establish and maintain QA and release processes, methodologies, and tools to support efficient testing and delivery throughout the development lifecycle.
Create and execute test plans, cases, and scripts to validate functionality, performance, and usability.
Conduct both manual and automated tests, utilizing the appropriate tools and frameworks to ensure accuracy and reliability.
Actively explore and adopt new testing technologies, including AI-driven automated testing, to push the boundaries of quality assurance.
Monitor and analyze test and release results, identify patterns and areas for improvement, and provide actionable feedback to the development team.
Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate and resolve customer-reported issues, ensuring timely and satisfactory resolutions.
Stay current with industry practices, emerging trends, and advancements in QA, release management, and automation technologies, proactively integrating these into Customer First's processes.
Qualifications:
Deep expertise in test types and frameworks, including Cypress for end-to-end testing, unit tests, integration tests, and performance testing.
Ability and commitment to write and maintain Cypress tests as part of daily work.
Curiosity and drive to explore new testing technologies, including AI-based automated testing approaches.
Proficiency in test planning, design, execution, defect management, and release documentation.
Excellent problem-solving skills and keen attention to detail.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a cross-functional environment.
Familiarity with Agile development practices.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Preferred Qualification:
Experience programming in JavaScript and the ability to write your own unit and integration tests is a strong plus.
Application
Please send your application with the subject line "QA & Release" directly to our CTO.
Your application should include:
CV
A short text on why you are the right person for this role
