Python Programmer specializing in DNA Analysis for Lund University

Do you want to make a real difference? Join a pioneering team at the forefront of AI-driven cancer research, leveraging DNA datasets to detect metastases earlier. By using advanced Google AI models the team make a profound impact on patient outcomes in an informal, motivating, and collaborative environment.
In this role, you will work to modify and train advanced AI models to analyze DNA data and identify cancer markers. You will work in a dynamic and interdisciplinary team where your expertise in deep learning drives the research forward. Their focus is on finding new ways to track DNA fragments in blood samples from cancer patients to locate metastases at an earlier stage.
You are offered a stimulating and meaningful work environment in a social and welcoming team where you contribute to pioneering cancer research. The team is highly informal with high competence and motivation, where the passion for research is great.
The assignment is a consulting role through Academic Work, and the project initially runs for 6-7 months.
Work tasks
As a programmer, you will work on a unique bioinformatics project. The main task is to modify and train advanced AI models to analyze DNA fragments from blood samples, with the goal of early detection of cancer metastases. The core assignment involves developing a customized AI model. This includes taking an existing base model (BART) and using PyTorch to program and implement a new, specialized layer on top of it. You will then be responsible for training, fine-tuning, and testing the modified model with their DNA datasets.
• Build a new AI model layer on top of existing frameworks (BERT/BART).
• Train and rigorously test new models using simulated data.
• Modify base AI models using the Torch deep learning library.
• Generate synthetic datasets for model training and validation.
• Thoroughly document all work and progress in GitHub.
• Academic education within relevant field
• Experience in programming with Python.
• Experience with the Torch (PyTorch) framework.
• Knowledge of documenting all work in GitHub and maintaining logs.
• Ability to work accurately and methodically.
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with AI models such as BERT/BART.
• Background in DNA sequencing.
• Biological or medical background.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
It is also important that you are communicative, open, and easily collaborate with other people.
Lund University is one of Northern Europe's most prestigious and international institutions of higher education, known for its world-class research. On-site, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, interdisciplinary, and highly academic environment where the passion for knowledge is central. The institution offers a unique and stimulating environment where you can drive pioneering, life-saving research. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
