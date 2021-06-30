Python Developer With Experience In Rest Apis - Trustcruit AB - Datajobb i Jönköping
Python Developer With Experience In Rest Apis
Trustcruit AB / Datajobb / Jönköping
2021-06-30
Do you want to work at an innovative and fast-growing HR-tech company developing our innovative products that help clients in the Nordics and all over the world to have better candidate experiences?
If yes, then you are a great fit as a back-end developer!
As a back-end developer, you will contribute to the development of the leading feedback tool in recruitment. You will take responsibility for the code you write, while at the same time being able to learn and grow in your role. Together with the product team you will improve existing but also build new integrations with the biggest ATS's in the industry, think along with us about technical challenges and develop new features for the product.
This role can be both at the office in Jönköping, Sweden or fully remote.
Need to have skills:
Proficient in Python
Experience with REST APIs
Nice to have skills:
Experience with DevOps
Experience with Docker
Experience with AWS
Comfortable with working Scrum
About Trustcruit
What talent would you attract today and in the future if you could convert every candidate into a promoter for your brand?
Trustcruit.com is a fully automated feedback and analytics tool that measures the candidate experience to enable you to improve your recruitment process and create more ambassadors of your employer brand.
With most data in the world about the candidate experience, Trustcruit gains insight for you to benchmark your candidates' rating and reviews to an industry standard. With an average rating you can evaluate your results from all parts of the recruiting process, both internally and to the Trustcruit industry standard. With Trustcruit, our customers get systematic quality assurance of the recruitment processes. Trustcruit presents all data in a dashboard that gives companies total control over the process and performance over time.
Our vision is to give our customers the best tool to convert each candidate to a promoter.
Learn more and book your demo at Trustcruit.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Trustcruit AB
Business Incubator, Science
55318 Jönköping
Jobbnummer
5839057
