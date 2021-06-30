Python Developer With Experience In Rest Apis - Trustcruit AB - Datajobb i Jönköping

Trustcruit AB / Datajobb / Jönköping2021-06-30Do you want to work at an innovative and fast-growing HR-tech company developing our innovative products that help clients in the Nordics and all over the world to have better candidate experiences?If yes, then you are a great fit as a back-end developer!As a back-end developer, you will contribute to the development of the leading feedback tool in recruitment. You will take responsibility for the code you write, while at the same time being able to learn and grow in your role. Together with the product team you will improve existing but also build new integrations with the biggest ATS's in the industry, think along with us about technical challenges and develop new features for the product.This role can be both at the office in Jönköping, Sweden or fully remote.Need to have skills:Proficient in PythonExperience with REST APIsNice to have skills:Experience with DevOpsExperience with DockerExperience with AWSComfortable with working ScrumAbout TrustcruitWhat talent would you attract today and in the future if you could convert every candidate into a promoter for your brand?Trustcruit.com is a fully automated feedback and analytics tool that measures the candidate experience to enable you to improve your recruitment process and create more ambassadors of your employer brand.With most data in the world about the candidate experience, Trustcruit gains insight for you to benchmark your candidates' rating and reviews to an industry standard. With an average rating you can evaluate your results from all parts of the recruiting process, both internally and to the Trustcruit industry standard. With Trustcruit, our customers get systematic quality assurance of the recruitment processes. Trustcruit presents all data in a dashboard that gives companies total control over the process and performance over time.Our vision is to give our customers the best tool to convert each candidate to a promoter.Learn more and book your demo at Trustcruit.com2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Trustcruit ABBusiness Incubator, Science55318 Jönköping5839057